Wales vs Australia live stream: how to watch Autumn International from anywhere

It's been an autumn to forget for both Wales and Australia, the Wallabies suffering two defeats from two, while the Six Nations champs have lost two of three in front of their own fans. The heavyweights need to give their fans something to cheer about, and you can read on as our guide explains how to get a Wales vs Australia live stream and watch the Autumn International rugby match online today.

Wayne Pivac's men have scored 72 points to 100 conceded over the course of this deeply unhappy autumn series, a hammering by the All Blacks preceding a late collapse against the Springboks a fortnight ago.

But last weekend's highly unconvincing comeback win over Fiji was arguably the worst display of the bunch, the Pacific Islanders at times holding their own with 13 men.

At least Wales won... a feat the Wallabies have been unable to accomplish so far. The No. 3-ranked team in the world now faces the humiliation of a first winless European tour since 1976, and to compound matters they'll be without injured skipper Michael Hooper.

Wales, of course, are still missing their leader Alun Wyn Jones, while WillGriff John and Will Rowlands are the latest names on an increasingly grim-looking injury list.

Can either team salvage some pride? Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a rugby live stream, including ways that you can watch Wales vs Australia for FREE.

How to watch Wales vs Australia FREE in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast most of the 2021 Autumn Internationals in the UK, and Wales vs Australia is one of the games it has the rights to. It kicks off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday evening, and Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Wales vs Wallabies: live stream rugby in Australia

beIN Sports You've got an early morning ahead of you if you want to watch Wales vs Wallabies in Australia, with kick-off set for 4.30 AEDT on Sunday. If you can get up though, you've got plenty of options for watching the game - and better still, there are ways to tune in for FREE! Wales vs Australia is being shown on beIN Sports, but if you don't have the channel as part of a pay TV package, there are options. You can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the year after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. Alternatively, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while the Premium package costs $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Wales vs Wallabies is also being live streamed by Stan Sport, which costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial. If you're abroad right now, a good VPN can help you tune in just as you would at home...

How to live stream Wales vs Australia from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Wales vs Australia

FloRugby Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Wales vs Australia game in the US, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday. FloRugby is the home of all of the autumn internationals rugby action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Wales vs Australia live stream: watch rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN Wales vs Australia kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday, and it's being shown by DAZN in Canada. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial deal! The streaming service is not only showing plenty of rugby action, but it's also the place to watch the NFL, and Premier League and Champions League soccer. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.

How to live stream Wales vs Australia in New Zealand

Sky Sport Sky Sport is showing the Wales vs Australia game in New Zealand, but prepare for an early wake-up call, with kick-off set for 6.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. If you wake up in time, Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Wales vs Australia: live stream rugby in South Africa

via the network's streaming service Rugby fans looking to watch the Wales vs Australia game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 7.30pm SAST on Saturday evening. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.