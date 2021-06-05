Wales vs Albania live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 warm-up online from anywhere

Robert Page's Dragons will be looking to bounce back today in Cardiff in their final friendly ahead of this month's Euro 2020 tournament. Follow our guide to watch a Wales vs Albania live stream and catch all the international football action wherever you are today.

The Welsh went down 3-0 to a strong French side in midweek, with goals from Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele. However that result is unlikely to concern interim boss Page too much given that it was against the current World Champions and one of the strong favourites to win Euro 2020 and he will likely have been impressed at how well his side battled to contain a side full of world class attacking flair after having Neco Williams sent off for handball after just 25 minutes.

While Albania qualified for Euro 2016, they experienced something of a decline following that tournament, having failed to reach this year's Coronavirus-delayed competition. The Red and Blacks have nevertheless seen something of an uptick in recent results notching up five wins in their last six matches.

Read on for how to watch a Wales vs Albania live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch Wales vs Albania: live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for this Euro 2020 build-up match in the UK, with this friendly tie set to be shown on Sky Sports Football. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via Sky Sports Football) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, a Now Sky Sports membership is most likely you're best bet. As well as this game it gets you access to all 11 sport channels, so as well as Euro 2020 build-up friendlies, you'll also have access to F1, NBA, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Football at 4.55pm BST ahead of the 5pm BST kick-off.

How to watch Wales vs Albania: live stream in the US

ESPN has the rights to show this important Euro 2020 warm-up match, with the game set to be broadcast live on its streaming service ESPN Plus. You'll need to subscribe, with the service currently being offered at $5.99 a month or $59.99 yearly. Unfortunately the handy ESPN Plus free trial promotion has recently come to an end, meaning that there's been little in the way of discounts or offers available from ESPN directly or any partnering cable providers for the streaming service. Nevertheless, there is one there does still remain a pretty enticing money-saving option involving ESPN Plus - the Disney Pus Bundle. With ESPN jointly owned by Disney, the entertainment giant is offering a bundle that lets you get ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu for a flexible monthly sum of just $13.99. Kick off for footy fans in the US is at 12pm ET / 9pm PT.

Can you live stream Wales vs Albania in Canada?

It's not great news for Canadian soccer fans looking to tune into this warm-up match as there's no confirmed broadcaster for the match in the region. The game kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT, and your only way to not miss out on the action may be to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into a broadcast from another region.

Can I watch a Wales vs Albania live stream in Australia?

It's not good news fo footie fans Down Under as well, with no confirmed broadcaster for this Wales vs Albania friendly in Australia. If your desperate to watch this Euro 2020 build-up match, your only alternative is likely to using a VPN as set out above, in order to watch a broadcast from another region. Should you go down this route its a 2am AEST kick-off on Sunday morning.

How to live stream Wales vs Albania in New Zealand