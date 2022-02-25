VPN deals: NordVPN and Surfshark secure your privacy with mega discounts

Audio player loading…

It's VPN deals season once again and two of the best VPN providers out there are offering tempting discounts to new users.

NordVPN turned 10 years old and decided to celebrate with a generous offer: it has lowered the price of its two-year plan by a huge 70%. On top of that, though, it's giving away up to two years free to anyone who commit to its longest plan.

Offering already one of the best value for money, Surfshark has lowered its price even further. With an amazing 82% discount, TechRadar readers can protect their online privacy and unlock worldwide streaming content from just $2.30 a month. It also adds two months for free when subscribing for the two-year offer.

Ready to invest in your online safety? Read on to discover all the details of these top VPN deals.

NordVPN | 2-year plan + FREE gift | $3.49 per month| 70% off

One of the biggest names amongst VPN providers right now, NordVPN is celebrating its 10th anniversary. But users are the one getting gifts. Subscribers ready to commit to its longest two-year plan will have the possibility to win one month, one year or two years of free extra protection. On top of that, a tempting discount lowers the overall price to just $3.49 a month, $84 overall - that’s 70% off. However, after the 10-hour timer runs down on the website, it will become $96 - meaning a 66% of discount on previous prices. Those wishing to opt for the one-year plan will see the price dropped to $60 overall, thanks to a 58% discount. It looks like you'll have just one month to take advantage of this incredible offer, so hurry up! Still not convinced? Try it out with its risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark | 2 years + 2 months free | $2.30 per month | 82% off

Already among the best cheap VPN services, Surfshark is known to blend excellent quality and affordable pricing. But now, it has decided to go even further. Anyone subscribing to its two-year plan will have two extra months to enjoy for free. Pretty cool, isn't it? That's not everything, though. TechRadar readers will benefit from another perk: a generous 82% discount is dropping the price at just $2.30 per month. Surfshark truly makes using a premium VPN service affordable for any pockets. Try all its features with its risk-free trial, you will have 30 days to get the refund if it's not the service for you.

NordVPN vs Surfshark - which is better

Our testing places both VPNs among the top services right now. So, which one should you go for? That probably depends what you are looking for in your VPN.

NordVPN offers an impressive level of security - by activating its Double VPN system all your internet traffic will be encrypted not just once, but twice. Plus, it boasts one of the clearest no-logging policies out there. It also carries out regular independent audits to verify its trustworthiness. Other features include a strong DNS leak protection, kill switches as well as proxy extensions for Chrome and Firefox browsers.

As only downside - probably just temporary, though - Nord has recently had some issues when accessing worldwide Netflix catalogs. But it still smoothly unlocks US Netflix, iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon and Hulu. Check our NordVPN review if you want to know more.

Only a step behind in our chart, Surfshark will make new users fall in love: not just for its smaller prices, but also for its super easy-to-use apps and interface. We found it ideal for streaming as it brilliantly unlocks all the main platforms, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Disney+.

However, it doesn't sacrifice anything in terms of security - the new entry among encryption protocols WireGuard is now on offer, and another big plus is the possibility of using unlimited devices at once - NordVPN allows you to use up to six devices simultaneously only.

Our testing shows some small issues with Surfshark's kill switch, though. Plus, if NordVPN managed to achieve amazing connection speeds, Surfshark remains a step behind.

It is worth mentioning that it has just added a new cutting-edge technology, Nexus, meant to improve speed and security. Although, it is too early to say if it achieved its goal. In the meantime, you can read the full Surfshark review to help you make up your mind.