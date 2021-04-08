VPN deal: your chance to get free extra NordVPN use ends soon

We all love getting something for nothing (don't try and deny it!) and one of the world's biggest purveyors of VPN software - NordVPN - clearly knows this.

To celebrate the joys of spring (and - let's face it - to sell some VPN subscriptions) it is currently giving away an extra one year or one month subscription when you sign up for its best value plan right now.

Subscribe to its 2-year plan by Monday, April 12 and, after payment, you'll be given a lucky dip free gift. At random, Nord will lump an extra one month or one year on to your service absolutely FREE. So that means you have the opportunity to get up to 36 months of VPN use for the price of 24.

But whichever way you look at it, there's a freebie for everybody - and of course the satisfaction and peace of mind that you'll have access to one of the planet's best VPNs.

Don't miss NordVPN's VPN deal

NordVPN | 24 months | Extra one month or one year FREE | $3.71/£2.74 per month

It's easy to see why we rate NordVPN so highly - it's super straightforward and easy to use (even if you're a tech novice). Not to mention the range of features it boasts such as P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and even Bitcoin support. It's also ideal for any heavy streaming lovers out there as it successfully unblocked foreign Netflix catalogues in our tests, too.

The only thing to remember with this VPN deal is that you do have to pay the full amount for the initial two years upfront. And although it may seem like a hefty amount to splash, remember this means all your VPN cybersecurity and bypassing of geo-restricted content is sorted for the next 24 months - plus that extra month, year or two years.

And it's worth pointing out how NordVPN describes the freebie, too: "The process is random, but, like always in life, the bigger the prize, the rarer it is." So lady luck will indeed need to be on your side to claim that full one year extra.

Is NordVPN a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top three overall best VPNs, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is a pretty impressive position to sit in.

If you're concerned about privacy, NordVPN has a very strict zero-logging policy that's actually audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers to ensure that it's up to scratch. There's also extra security smarts like 'Double VPN' and 'Onion Over', meaning that whether you're torrenting, streaming or anything else, you'll be basically anonymous from prying eyes.

Talking of streaming, the list of services that Nord unblocks is epic. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, Sling TV, DAZN, BBC iPlayer... it goes on and on. And the service also boasts a very speedy customer support so all your queries can be instantly resolved.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth NordVPN review goes into every nook and cranny.

