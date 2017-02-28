Vote: What's your favorite launch from MWC 2017?

Update: Voting for the MWC 2017 TechRadar Readers Choice Award has now closed. Click here to see which announcement won the top title and everything else that won in the TechRadar MWC Awards 2017.

MWC 2017 has seen brand new phones, tablets and wearables as well as the weird and wonderful tech we've seen as companies from all over the globe descend on Barcelona.

Now it's time for the TechRadar MWC awards 2017, and you can have your say too. You can now vote below for our favorite announcement of MWC 2017 from the likes of Huawei, Samsung, Nokia and Sony.

Be sure to vote by 14:00 GMT (9:00 EST, 6:00AM PST, 01:00 ACT) February 28 to make sure your vote counts.