New Netflix series from creators of The Matrix looks 'sens8tional'

The Wachowskis have had a pretty rough year, with their latest film, Jupiter Ascending, being somewhat of a critical and commercial disaster.

Thankfully, that hasn’t slowed them down, because if this trailer for the pair’s new Netflix series, Sens8, is any indication, the siblings are back in kick-ass form.

Enter the Netflix

The show’s premise follows eight people from around the globe whose senses and minds become connected somehow, seemingly allowing them to pull from each other’s experiences, skills and knowledge.

Eagled-eyed Wachowski fans will notice some familiar faces, including Tuppence Middleton (Jupiter Ascending) and Doona Bae (Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending), as well as other recognisable stars like Daryl Hannah (Blade Runner), Naveen Andrews (Lost) and Brian J. Smith (Stargate Universe).

Sens8 is due to arrive on Netflix in its entirety in all Netflix regions on June 5.