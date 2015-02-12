House of Cards Season 3 arrives early thanks to Netflix glitch

Well this was a nice surprise for House of Cards fans - the third season just made a brief appearance on Netflix ahead of its planned February 27 debut.

The first ten episodes were available to watch but it didn't take Netflix long to realised it had sprung a leak, meaning even the staunchest of turbo-bingers wouldn't have made much of a dent in the new series.

So what happened? Netflix told TechRadar: "Due to a technical glitch some Frank Underwood fans for a sneak peek. He'll be back on Netflix on Feb. 27".

For those of you incapable of exercising any self control, the episode summaries have been posted around the web. But seriously, why would you do that to yourself?