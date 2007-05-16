Alba launches 3-in-1 DVD/CD/Freeview combo

Budget tech maker Alba has launched a new 3-on-1 home entertainment box, the DVD382STB. The device comprises a built-in CD/DVD player, plus a Freeview digital terrestrial TV tuner. This gives you the choice of watching digital TV, watching DVD movies, listening to CDs or to digital radio.

The Alba DVD382STB's compact dimensions make it ideal for use in kitchens, and bedrooms, the company says. It's also a very cost-effective way to turn your home totally digital now that digital switchover is finally on its way.

You can find out whether digital terrestrial TV is available in your area or not by visiting the Freeview website .