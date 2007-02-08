Porn industry has HD fears

HD DVD gets you as close to the action as possible

The porn industry is growing concerned over the increased level of detail high-definition brings to the screen, says The New York Times . Pornographic actors of both sexes are resorting to cosmetic surgery to hide their 'imperfections', over fears of greater image clarity.

In one case, the scars from a female actor's breast implants, done six-years previously, have become clearly visible in HD, forcing her back under the knife. Cellulite and wrinkles are other common blemishes now exposed by the format.

"The biggest problem is razor burn," says veteran actress, writer and director, Stormy Daniels. Like many, Daniels is sceptical of high-definition and questions why people would want to watch pornography in the format.

But as one director explains, the technology makes the experience more intimate. "High definition puts you in the room," he said.

Last year, the pornography industry said it would adopt the HD DVD high-definition format for its distribution. This was due in part to the cheaper cost of the format's production. Sony was rumoured to have said that it would not mass produce porn on its rival Blu-ray format However this was denied by the company.