US Open live stream 2020 final round: how to watch PGA golf from anywhere now

Just as expected - and as the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and US Open champion Gary Woodland all found out - Winged Foot has been a very hard task master this week. But for the remaining golfers, only 18 holes remain. Read on as we explain how to watch PGA major golf online and get a 2020 US Open live stream wherever you are today.

Taking place at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, the US Open is the hard-nosed big sibling of the more welcoming PGA Championship, with top players including Woods and Rory McIlroy both saying they rated it as one of the toughest courses in the world.

2020 US Open golf: cheat sheet The 2020 US Open takes place from Thursday, September 17 to Sunday, September 20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. Coverage is via NBC's extended network in the US, with some great FREE options available in America - while Sky Sports has the rights in the UK. Full details are below, or if you just need to know how to watch your home feed from abroad, then the answer is a VPN - save up to 50% today.

Dustin Johnson entered as the firm favorite, having looked unstoppable at times during the FedExCup Playoffs, where he won two out of the three tournaments including the 2020 Tour Championship.

DJ is a little way out of contention now, as it was homegrown heroes (or villains to some) Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau who had the best of the opening couple of days.

But it's now Matthew Wolff (yes, he of the 'unusual' swing) who heads the leaderboard into the last round. Will he hold his nerve to become the youngest major winner since Tiger Woods won the Masters back in 1997?

Man mountain DeChambeau will be trying to stand in his way, with McIlroy still well within hitting distance alongside the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele.

Settle in for what should present a thrilling final 18 at Winged Foot and read on as we explain how to watch PGA golf online and get a 2020 US Open live stream wherever you are today.

How to watch US Open 2020 golf from outside your country

We've got a full breakdown of country-by-country PGA viewing options below, but the first thing you should know is that anyone who might be abroad at the moment can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

This nifty bit of software allows you to get around geo-blocking restrictions and watch golf online using the same PGA live stream you normally would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up - and are seriously affordable.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter.

How to get a FREE US Open live stream and watch PGA golf in the US today

American coverage of the 2020 US Open is being split across NBC's portfolio of services, including the Golf Channel, NBC Sports, and the network's new streaming platform, Peacock. There's also a free US Open live stream available via the official USGA website, making for a confusing number of options - so we've provided a full coverage guide below. The short version is that those with cable will be able to watch end-to-end action from Winged Foot, logging into the Golf Channel and NBC Sports websites with details of their provider- and signing up to Peacock for free to complete the picture. Those without cable can still access the FREE coverage provided by Peacock and the US Open website - but for a similar experience to what you'd get with cable, you'll need a good over-the-top streaming service for full access to Golf Channel and NBC coverage. How to get a FREE US Open live stream Fortunately, both are available via fuboTV, which offers a FREE 7-day trial and therefore means you can watch the 2020 US Openfor nothing if you play your cards right. Sign up in a breeze, too, and while you do have to input your credit card details to verify your identity, a wide variety of providers are accepting, including some internationally recognized options for the globetrotters among you. You'll need your US zip code handy, too, but only to determine which local channels you'll get - not as a starting point for demanding your full address and starting to pry into your banking details, for the privacy-conscious out there. Fubo also makes it really easy to cancel - the unsubscribe option is front and center in the 'My Account' section of your profile, located in the top-right corner of the screen - not buried at the bottom of some FAQ page. Should you decide to keep it, it's priced from $59.99 a month regularly. How to watch the US Open from abroad If you're a US resident out of the country and want to access one of the above options just like you normally would, then you can use a VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back home - ExpressVPN being our current favorite.

2020 US Open: full TV and streaming schedule

All times are US Eastern Time (ET).

Sunday, September 20: final round

8-10 a.m. on Peacock

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Golf Channel

12-6 p.m. on NBC

Additional coverage via USOpen.com from 7:55 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

US Open 2020 live stream: how to watch PGA golf online in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to most events on your side of the Atlantic - and that includes the 2020 US Open. Sky's live coverage is comprehensive throughout, starting on Sky Sports Golf at 12.30pm BST on Thursday and Friday, 2pm on Saturday, and 1pm on Sunday. Sky Sports Main Event is also overlapping and showing the action at peak times. Sky subscribers can use the Sky Go app to live stream the PGA Tour golf this week, while anyone else can take advantage of a Now TV Sky Sports pass - the best value of which is the Now TV Sky Sports month pass. Those who might find themselves outside of the UK for this tournament can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

PGA live stream: how to watch US Open 2020 golf online in Canada

Golf fans in Canada have it pretty great for the 2020 PGA Championship, thanks to TSN. It's providing comprehensive coverage of the year's first Major between its stable of TV channels and digital streaming options, with coverage starting at 8am ET/5am PT each day. If you get TSN as part of your cable package, then you'll just be able to log in to the TSN website with details of your provider and get access to a PGA live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month. Remember that if you can normally access golf coverage in Canada, you can make use of a VPN to access all the services and content you would back home.

How to watch a US Open golf live stream in Australia