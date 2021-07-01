Unofficial Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders leaks show off the foldable in full

While we wait for the official unveiling, we've seen plenty of leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 already – and the latest batch to arrive show off the foldable phone from just about every angle, and in a variety of colors too. There's even a video.

These particular renders come courtesy of well-known tipster @OnLeaks and Digit India. We can see the black, silver and dark green colors that have previously been leaked, as well as the triple-lens camera on the back and the buttons and ports around the sides.

According to these sources, the phone is going to come with a 7.5-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh-rate screen as its main display, and a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel on the outside that's used when the phone is folded shut. The main display uses a selfie camera embedded under the screen, while the secondary one has a more conventional punch hole camera.

The dimensions are said to be 158.1 x 64.8 x 14.5mm (6.22 x 2.55 x 0.57 inches) when folded, and 158.1 x 128.1 x 6.6mm (6.22 x 5.04 x 0.26 inches) when unfolded, so a little smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The camera bump adds another 1.1mm (0.04 inches), apparently.

S Pen support is also mentioned in this particular leak, emphasizing the role of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as a high-end, premium-price replacement for the Galaxy Note 21 (at least this year – we'll have to wait and see if the Note makes a return in 2022).

This all lines up nicely with what we've previously heard about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in recent months, thanks to a flood of leaks and rumors. Nothing is confirmed until it's official, but it doesn't look as though Samsung is going to have much left to reveal when launch day comes around.

Speaking of launch day, both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are rumored to be arriving on August 3 – and we might even get a look at other devices, such as the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy Watch 4, on the same day.

It's only been a day since the last bunch of leaked renders appeared for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 – and in that case we did get an extra pink shade that hasn't shown up this time. Expect to hear plenty more about the foldable before Samsung makes it official.