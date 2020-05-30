UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns live stream and how to watch from anywhere

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has returned to the Octagon this month and before the next big card - UFC 250 in June - there's still time for one more Fight Night down in Jackonsville, Florida. Here's how to live stream Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns and watch UFC online from anywhere today.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns takes place on Saturday, May 30 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event is being held behind closed doors, with the main card starting at 9pm ET / 6pm PT - which is 2am BST early Sunday morning in the UK. Fans in the US can watch it on their choice of specialist sports streaming service ESPN+ and the ESPN channel on cable.

Tonight's headline bout pits 38-year-old American Tyron Woodley against 33-year-old Brazilian Gilbert Burns.

Woodley is a former All-American NCAA wrestler who's currently the #1 ranked welterweight in UFC. Fight Night marks the start of his comeback bid, as he'll be returning to the Octagon for the first time since losing the UFC Welterweight Title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. He's no doubt hoping an decisive win will put him back in the title frame, as prior to the loss to Usman, he'd successfully defended the belt on three occasions.

Burns, on the other hand, is only #6 in the rankings - but he's currently enjoying a 5-fight winning streak that includes a 1st round knockout of former title contender Demian Maia at Fight Night Brasilia. Moreover, 14 of Durinho's 18 wins have come by knockout of submission. That kind of record should keep Woodley on his toes.

It's looking like a fascinating fight, so without further ado, here's how to live stream UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burn and watch the action online from anywhere on earth.

Don't miss out - get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV event

How to live stream UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns in the US

UFC fans in the US will likely know that ESPN+ has the rights to all of the MMA promotion's live events. That means it's your obvious place to watch UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns online on Saturday, May 30 - the main card is scheduled to start at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with early prelim action getting underway from 6pm ET / 3pm PT. Tonight's event is also being shown on 'regular ESPN' - so ideal for cable subscribers who have access to the sports channel. That also means those people that have streaming services like Sling TV and Hulu (which also has a 7-day free trial) can watch, too. But for cord cutters wanting the best possible value, you can stream this and every other Fight Night event with all ESPN+ subscriptions - no extra PPV charges here. And given ESPN+ costs just $4.99 a month, it really is a great value way to get some live sports back on your screen. Plus, you get access to loads of original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, as well as classic fights, replays, and the perk of fewer commercials. Even better value, though, is a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus - all for the bargain price of just $12.99 a month. As well as UFC Fight Night action, you'll get access all the best Hulu shows and the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue, which includes Marvel movies, Pixar flicks, and every Star Wars film ever made. Not bad going for the price of an appetizer!

Live stream UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns in the UK

In the UK and Ireland, BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events, including UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns tonight, when coverage of the prelims starts at midnight on BT Sport 1 and main card is scheduled to get underway in the wee hours of Sunday at 2am BST. While it's a pay TV network, the good news for BT Sport subscribers is that it airs UFC action at no extra charge - as well as Fight Nights, even numbered UFC events, like the recent UFC 249, are now coming as part of standard packages. With no extra PPV fees required, UFC fans in the UK arguably are the luckiest in the world. Additionally, BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page which allows you to watch full UFC main cards at your convenience - handy, given the less than sociable start times of UFC events in the UK. And for streamers, BT Sport coverage of UFC Fight Night is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website. Don't forget, you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment, thanks to its £25 Monthly Pass.

How to watch a UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns live stream in Canada

In Canada, the broadcast rights for UFC Fight Night events are held by TSN, which can be easily accessed via your TV, online or by using the TSN app. Access costs as little as CA$4.99 a week or $19.99 a month, with coverage of the Woodley vs Burns card starting at 7pm ET.

How to live stream UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns in Australia