UFC Fight Night live stream: how to watch Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 online from anywhere

UFC's residency on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi continues, with this being the third card in seven days - and one that boasts an exciting flyweight title rematch. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch UFC Fight Night online and live stream Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 tonight no matter where you are in the world.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 UFC Fight Night: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez 2 takes place on Saturday July 18, on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The main card is set to kick off at 8pm ET and 5pm PT in the US, so 1am BST on Sunday morning in the UK. A great value BT Sport Monthly Pass lets you watch every UFC event including PPVs for just £25 in the UK, while in the US a FREE Sling Orange trial will get you access to ESPN and therefore today's card.

Saturday's headline fight offers up a tantalising rematch following the controversial first meeting between these two flyweights back in February.

That showdown saw Figueiredo win by second-round TKO of Benavidez; however the Brazilian was denied the title after it was ruled he had missed weight. The fight was also rolled back by the UFC as the knockout came after a significant clash of heads which appeared to concuss Benavidez.

Read on as we explain how to watch UFC Fight Night online and live stream Deiveson Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez from anywhere in the world.

Don't miss out - get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV event

How to watch UFC Fight Night from outside your country

UFC fans wanting to watch Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 and all the rest of today's Fight Night action may find they run into trouble if they're abroad. This is because geo-blocking restrictions are likely to prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service if you're not in its country of origin - but there is a solution.

It comes in the form of a VPN - a nifty piece of software that helps you get around digital borders and regain access to the services you normally use and pay for at home. But which one is right for you?

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Those are just some of the reasons it's the best all-round Virtual Private Network for streaming events like UFC Fight Night live from abroad. Another is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've registered and downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. Check out ExpressVPN today.

View Deal

FREE UFC live stream: watch Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 and today's full Fight Night card in the US

UFC fans in the US will likely know that ESPN has the rights to the MMA promotion's live events, so it's the place to watch Deiveson Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez 2 online tonight. The prelim action starts at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, with the main card getting under way at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. ESPN will be broadcasting Fight Night on its linear TV channel, as well as its streaming-only platform, ESPN+, which means that cord cutters can watch all the action with an over-the-top service. One great option right now is Sling TV - and more specifically, its Orange bundle, which includes ESPN and is currently offering a FREE trial so you can watch UFC Fight NIght tonight without paying a penny. It normally costs $30 a month if you decide to keep it. Any US residents away from home at present can follow our advice above and use a VPN to access coverage just as they would back in America.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 UK live stream

In the UK and Ireland, BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events - including UFC Fight Night: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez 2 tonight. Prelim action gets underway at 11pm, with coverage of the main card starts at 1am BST early Sunday morning. Subscribers can stream all the action online via the broadcaster's website or app. For cord cutters, BT now offers the option of watching BT Sport without locking yourself into a lengthy contract by way of its £25 Monthly Pass. This not only gets you access to tonight's full Fight Night card, but will also cover all forthcoming UFC events - including, based on recent experience, the usually expensive pay-per-views. It's also got a handful of Premier League matches and exclusive coverage of the Champions League when that returns, so grab a great value BT Sport Monthly Pass today. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home right now, you can still live stream your usual UFC coverage from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live stream - how to watch online in Canada

In Canada, the broadcast rights for UFC Fight Night events are held by TSN, which can be easily accessed via your TV, online or by using the TSN app. Access costs as little as CA$4.99 a week or $19.99 a month, with coverage of the main Deiveson Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez 2 card starting at 9pm ET as in the US. And just like in other countries, any Canadians abroad always have the VPN option at their disposal when out of the country.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: live stream Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 in Australia

Fight fans Down Under may already know that ESPN Australia has the broadcasting rights to UFC. Events are available on pay TV via Foxtel and therefore also through the Foxtel Now streaming service. ESPN coverage starts at 8am AEST on Sunday morning - with the main Deiveson Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez card scheduled to kick-off around 11am. For cord cutters or anyone else looking to save a buck, another great way to watch UFC in Australia is by taking advantage of the 14-day FREE trial on offer through Kayo Sports, which has coverage of this weekend's UFC Fight Night. Aussies away from home at the moment can always tap in to the powers of a good VPN to watch UFC and anything else just as if they had an ice cold VB in hand.

Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live stream: how to watch UFC Fight Night in New Zealand

It's ESPN again for live UFC Fight Night coverage in New Zealand, which means turning to Sky Sport. ESPN is the channel you need, and coverage starts at 11am NZST on Sunday morning. Existing subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.