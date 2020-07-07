UFC 251 live stream: Usman vs Masvidal details and how to watch online Saturday

UFC's much-publicised vacation to Abu Dhabi sees "Fight Island" play host to a match-up that no one thought could happen, and one many fans have been longing for. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch UFC 251 and live stream Usman vs Masvidal and the rest from wherever you are in the world.

Yep, a last-gasp change of plans means Kamaru Usman will defend his UFC welterweight title in an unmissable clash with Jorge Masvidal on Saturday.

UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal UFC 251 takes place on Saturday, July 11 behind closed doors at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. Early prelims start at 6-8 pm ET in the US (11pm-1am BST UK time), with prelims set to follow at 8-10 pm ET, while the main card is expected to start at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST. The fight is scheduled to be a PPV event in the US on ESPN+ but not in the UK, with BT Sport set to broadcast the card.

The event's big showdown had been due to see Kamaru Usman take to the Octagon against Gilbert Burns, however the Brazilian tested positive for Covid-19, bringing about the need for a new challenger.

The news that Jorge Masvidal has been drafted in as an unlikely last-minute replacement, and that Usman's welterweight title will remain on the line has UFC fans salivating. Arguably the fight most people wanted to see in the first place, UFC supremo Dana White had previously been unable to broker the match-up, but it now gives one of the sport's most popular and charismatic figures a long-awaited shot at a title.

As well as featuring a match that has the potential to be the fight of the year, there's also huge interest in the card's unique staging. The first of four UFC events taking place on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, in order to comply with local public health regulations, the arena is situated in a safety zone of ten square miles, with the complex also including access to amenities such as hotels, restaurants and a training cage on the beach.

Read on as we explain how to watch UFC 251 online and live stream Usman vs Masvidal from anywhere in the world.

Don't miss out - get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV event

How to watch UFC 251 from outside your country

UFC fans wanting to watch Usman vs Masvidal and all the rest of the card may find they run into trouble if they're abroad. This is because geo-blocking restrictions are likely to prevent you from accessing your usual streaming service if you're not in its country of origin - but there is a solution.

It comes in the form of a VPN - a nifty piece of software that helps you get around digital borders and regain access to the services you normally use and pay for at home. But which one is right for you?

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Those are just some of the reasons it's the best all-round Virtual Private Network for streaming events like UFC 251 live from abroad. Another is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've registered and downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

View Deal

UFC 251 live stream: watch Usman vs Masvidal and today's full card online

UFC fans in the US will likely know that ESPN+ has the rights to all of the biggest MMA fights around. That means it's your one and only place to watch UFC 251 tonight in the US, with that massive Usman vs Masvidal main event slated to start at around 10pm ET (7pm PT) . Your options for watching the event depend on whether or not you have already dived in and bought a subscription to ESPN+. If you haven't, then the obvious way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $84.98 - orders are already open. While that might sound like a lot, it's not just getting you the UFC 251 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone) - a savings of over 25% in total. On top of being able to stream this July's event, a subscription to ESPN+ also opens up access to over 20 exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.



How to get a UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal UK live stream

In the UK and Ireland, BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events - including UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal. The great news for subscribers is that tonight's card is being shown on the BT Sport 1, which means unlike most other countries, you won't have to splash out a hefty PPV fee to watch the action. Coverage begins at midnight with Dan Hardy's UFC 251 Preview, with coverage of the prelims beginning at 1am BST early on Sunday morning, and the main event set to start at 3am BST. Subscribers can stream all the action online via the broadcaster's website or app. And as you've no doubt heard, BT now offers the option of watching BT Sport without locking yourself into a lengthy contract by way of its £25 Monthly Pass. This not only gets you access to tonight's full event, but will also cover all forthcoming UFC events. It's also got a handful of Premier League matches and exclusive coverage of the Champions League when that returns, so grab a great value BT Sport Monthly Pass today. Additionally, BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page which allows you to watch full UFC main cards at your convenience. Which is usually pretty handy, given the less than sociable start times of UFC events in the UK. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home right now, you can still live stream your usual UFC coverage from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal live stream - how to watch online in Canada

In Canada, the fight is scheduled to be a PPV event, with most major cable providers now offering the fight for purchase - Shaw Direct, for instance, currently has it live for CA$64.99, and you can find a full list of Canadian providers of the fight here. Start times for the main card are the same as in the US, so 10pm ET/7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 251: live stream Usman vs Masvidal in Australia

For anyone over in Australia, the place to head for UFC 251 is Foxtel Main Event. Orders are now open, with the action set to get underway in Australia on Sunday, July 12 from 12pm AEST. However, you'll also be to watch selected parts of the UFC 251 card for much less via over-the-top streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers a FREE 14-day trial and (when things get back to normal) is also home to every AFL and NRL match Down Under.

Usman vs Masvidal live stream: how to watch UFC 251 in New Zealand

Fans based in New Zealand are able to catch this much anticipated match-up over on Sky Arena, which is now taking bookings. Similar to most other TV platforms, UFC 251 is a pay-per-view and costs $39.95 for access to the main card (prelims aren't included). The UFC 251 start time in New Zealand is set for 2pm local time on Sunday, July 12.

Who are Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal?

Having chalked up 11 straight victories in the UFC, Kamaru Usman excels at grappling, and took the welterweight crown from Tyron Woodley last year utilising his formidable wrestling and skills. While the Nigerian Nightmare is known for his floor work, he can punch his way out of trouble when needed, and perfectly illustrated his fists as a means of attack during his dramatic final round stoppage over Colby Covington during the first defence of his title.

One of the most high profile fighters currently plying a trade in UFC, Jorge Masvidal's world class take down defence is becoming the stuff on legend, and his striking style should provide a fascinating counterpoint to the champ's grappling.

Who is the favorite to win the Usman vs Masvidal fight?

Masvidal would likely have come into this clash as the underdog in normal circumstances, but his late inclusion on the bill with just a week to prepare places his odds with bookies even further out of his favour.

When did Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal last step into the ring?

Masvidal last stepped into the Octagon back in November at UFC 244 in New York when he was awarded victory over Nate Diaz after doctor's stopped the fight in the third round due to a cut above his opponent's eye.

Usman will be defending his belt for the second time after defeating Colby Covington in brutal style at UFC 245 in December in a clash that set a new record for the latest finish ever in a UFC welterweight fight.

What are the other highlights from UFC 251?

At one point UFC 251's main event, the rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway places the featherweight title on the line. Having lost their previous title fight Holloway must somehow pick off the seemingly unstoppable Australian who has 18 straight wins to his name dating back to 2013.

The night's third title fight sees Jose Aldo, commonly regarded as the greatest featherweight in history, take on Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title.

UFC 251 - Full Card

MAIN CARD

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal (UFC Welterweight Championship Title Fight)

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway (UFC Featherweight Championship Title Fight)

Petr Yan vs. José Aldo (UFC Bantamweight Championship Title Fight)

Jéssica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas (Women's Strawweight)

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant (Women's Flyweight)

PRELIMS

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiří Procházka (Light Heavyweight)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov (Welterweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry (Featherweight)

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov (Lightweight)

EARLY PRELIMS

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov (Heavyweight)

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (Flyweight)

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo (Women's Bantamweight)

Davey Grant vs. Martin Day (Bantamweight)