UFC 249 live stream: how to watch Khabib vs Tony Ferguson online anywhere

There's a glimmer of hope for sports fans on the horizon amidst the coronavirus pandemic, as the next major UFC event looks to push ahead behind closed doors - though there are still some challenges to overcome, including finding a new location for the big fight card. Assuming it does go ahead, here's how to watch UFC 249 and live stream the Khabib vs Ferguson fight online from anywhere.

UFC 249 date and time UFC 249 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18. The event was booked for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but UFC boss Dana White is currently on the hunt for a new location due to New York's coronavirus lockdown. The location of UFC 249 will dramatically impact the timing of the main card, but wherever it ends up landing - White says he's looking at 'four or five locations' - American readers wanting to cut to the chase need only know that ESPN+ will be the place to watch the fight - read on for full UFC 249 live streaming options.

At 31 years of age, Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov enters the fight with an unblemished 28-0 record - the longest active undefeated streak in UFC. In addition to being the UFC lightweight champion, he's also #2 in the pound-for-pound UFC world rankings and famously dispatched Conor McGregor with a neck crank in the fourth round of their October 2018 clash. Since then, he has successfully defended his title against Dustin Poirier.

Tony Ferguson represents arguably Khabib's toughest opponent to date, though, with the 36-year-old American widely regarded as one of the best lightweight fighters of all-time. Despite that, he's never held a UFC title belt in full, so this month's fight against Khabib represents something of a last chance saloon for the California native.

Intrigued? Our guide explains how to watch Khabib vs Ferguson and find a reliable UFC 249 live stream no matter where you are in the world, as well as featuring all the latest news on the UFC 249 location and full fight card.

How to live stream UFC 249 from outside your country

If you're a big combat sports fan trying to catch the UFC 249 action but aren't in the country you would normally watch the fights from, then you will likely find the coverage is geo-blocked. This may seem unlikely, given that most of the world is currently being encouraged to stay at home due to COVID-19 pandemic, but there are exceptions to every rule.

Should you find yourself away from home for whatever reason, you can watch Khabib vs Ferguson just like you normally would by using a VPN to change your IP address back to wherever you would normally stream UFC from.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the absolute best around right now. That's because ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) has proved itself as giving super fast connections, watertight security and is just really, really easy to download and use. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc, too. Plus, if you sign up to a year of ExpressVPN, you'll get 3 months extra FREE and a rather tasty 49% off the usual monthly rate.

How to watch UFC 249: live stream Khabib vs Ferguson online exclusively on ESPN+ in the US

Seasoned UFC viewers in the US will likely know that ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to all of the UFC fights around. That means it's your one and only place to watch UFC 249 this April, with the latest promotional materials still indicating a 10pm ET start time (7pm PT). Your options for watching the event depend on whether or not you have already dived in and bought a subscription to ESPN+. If you have, then the obvious way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $84.98. While that might sound like a lot, that is not just getting you the UFC 249 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone). On top of being able to stream tonight's event. A subscription to ESPN+ also opens up access to over 20 exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts. For the ultimate value, bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu - all for just $12.99 a month! Those who have previously subscribed to ESPN+ will have to take a slightly different route. This will mean buying the PPV outright at a cost of $64.99. And don't worry if you want to grab the pay-per-view but are going to be outside the US when it's on. Just scroll down the page a little to discover how to use a VPN to watch a UFC 249 live stream from anywhere.

How to live stream UFC 249: watch Khabib vs Tony Ferguson online in the UK

In the UK (and Ireland), BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC. The good news for subscribers is that UFC main events like UFC 249 are increasingly shown for free on the network, which is a real win considering how much they cost on PPV in other countries around the world. This was the case with UFC 247 and 248 and we'd surprised if BT reversed course and made UFC 249 a pay-per-view event, but the broadcaster hasn't officially confirmed its plans for April's card yet. Regardless, BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page which allows you to watch full UFC main cards at your convenience. Which is usually pretty handy, given the less than sociable start times of UFC events in the UK. The UK time of UFC 249 hasn't been nailed down, though, as the event's new location has yet to be confirmed, but if the scheduled 10pm US start goes ahead, that'll mean a Khabib vs Ferguson UK time of around 3am on Sunday, April 19. We'll keep you posted on all the latest UFC news and developments as soon as we hear more. Whenever it does air, BT Sport coverage of UFC 249 will also be available via the BT Sport app and on its website . And don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment, thanks to the £25 Monthly Pass. If you're a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK and want to tune in, it's easy to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Watch UFC 249: live stream details for Australia

For anyone over in Australia, the place to head for your UFC 249 live stream is Foxtel Main Event. Pricing can vary, but typically you'll have to fork out $54.95 to grab the PPV here but that gains you access to the entire event. However, you can watch selected parts of the UFC 249 card for much less via over-the-top streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers a FREE 14-day trial and (when things get back to normal) is also home to every AFL and NRL match Down Under.

UFC 249 live stream: how to watch Khabib vs Ferguson in New Zealand

While final details are still to be confirmed, fans based in New Zealand will likely be able to catch this April's major MMA brawl over on Sky Arena. Similar to most other streaming platforms, you will have to pay for the PPV, costing $39.95. If you want to watch the entire event, you have two options. Either, you get a UFC Fight Pass. Or, you can download a VPN to watch UFC 249 online from abroad with the streaming service or TV channel your normally would use (and undoubtedly pay for) at home.

UFC 249 fight card

Note that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC 249 fight card is subject to change.

Main card

Khabib Nurmagomedov (champion) vs Tony Ferguson (UFC lightweight title)

Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas (women's strawweight co-main)

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Hernandez (lightweight)

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar (featherweight)

Prelims

Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo Souza (middleweight)

Lyman Good vs Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Ottman Azaitar vs Khama Worthy (lightweight)

Gian Villante vs Ben Rothwell (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Sijara Eubanks vs Sarah Moras (women's bantamweight)

Karl Roberson vs Makhmud Muradov (middlweight)

What does a UFC fan receive with their ESPN+ subscription?

