Two fantastic VPN deals end tomorrow - 3 months free from NordVPN and Surfshark

Take a look at our guide to the best VPN and you'll see NordVPN and Surfshark among the top three on the planet. Indeed, the same can be said for our countdowns of the most effective VPNs for Mac, for Android, for streaming Netflix, for use in China, and much more.

And for the the last couple of months, both providers have been sharing the same offer, too: giving an extra three months free when you sign up for their multi-year plans.

That all ends tomorrow - both companies are using Tuesday, January 5 as a backstop to their seasonal promotions.

So if you like the idea of grabbing one of the most impressive VPNs out there to help you stay anonymous online, unblock websites and get you around geographical streaming restrictions, then we suggest that you act quickly.

NordVPN deal

Surfshark VPN deal

VPN deals: what you can do with a VPN

There are loooooads of VPN uses. Virtual Private Networks allow bypass geo-restricted content. So if you wanted to watch a Netflix show that is geo-restricted to a location, a VPN changes your IP address so your device gets tricked into thinking its in a different location. Make sure to check out our Netflix VPN guide if your primary reason for a VPN is streaming, while they're also brilliant for letting you watch sport and shows that are only available overseas.

Some people will be more concerned about the fact VPNs help you browse the internet securely. A VPN uses encryption technology that basically means you're browsing and activity will be anonymous. So if you're worried about your cyber security, a VPN is definitely the way to go.

Beyond that, they help get around blocked websites and apps in countries that ban them, assist in secure online banking and shopping (especially on public Wi-Fi) and have even been known to get around broadband bandwidth throttling and bag cheaper flights on comparison sites, too.