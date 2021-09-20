Trending

Twitter is down for some users

By

A whale of a problem for the terminally online

A cartoon whale being lifted out of the sea by birds with ropes
(Image credit: Twitter)

If you’re having issues accessing Twitter right now, you aren’t alone. The social network is experiencing problems for at least some users.

Some Twitter users, including TechRadar staff, are currently seeing a “Something went wrong. Try reloading” message when trying to access their feed. Selecting the “retry” button to reload doesn’t help anything, suggesting this is a server-side issue.

The website performance tracker Down Detector echoes the issues, reporting “User reports indicate problems at Twitter.”

This story is developing...

Will Shanklin
Will Shanklin

Will Shanklin began writing for online-tech publications more than a decade ago. He has worked for media outlets including Digital Trends, AppleInsider, Android Central, Geek, and HuffPost. He also spent five years building and running a Mobile Tech section at New Atlas (formerly Gizmag). A recent Denver transplant, Will enjoys the area’s nature, live music, and other fun activities.
See more Computing news