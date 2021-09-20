Twitter is down for some users

If you’re having issues accessing Twitter right now, you aren’t alone. The social network is experiencing problems for at least some users.

Some Twitter users, including TechRadar staff, are currently seeing a “Something went wrong. Try reloading” message when trying to access their feed. Selecting the “retry” button to reload doesn’t help anything, suggesting this is a server-side issue.

The website performance tracker Down Detector echoes the issues, reporting “User reports indicate problems at Twitter.”

This story is developing...