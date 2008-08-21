Yahoo and Intel reveal 'widget channel'

Yahoo is teaming up with Intel to bring Cinematic Entertainment

Yahoo has teamed up with Intel to bring "Cinematic Internet" to your living room.

Essentially, the companies are setting up a channel where you will be able to view web-based 'widgets' on your TV screen.

The widgets are set to include things like weather reports, feeds from Flickr and local news headlines.

They will be integrated into your TV viewing via a set-top box powered by Intel.

Interactive and seamless

Speaking about the new launch Eric Kim, senior vice president and general manager of Intel's digital home group said: "This is no longer just a passive experience unless the viewer wants it that way.

"Intel and Yahoo are proposing a way where the TV and internet are as interactive, and seamless, as possible."

Also included in the service, which has yet to get an official release date, will be a widget gallery, so users will be able to personalise their screens with the information they want to view.

So, if you're not content with your Sky Red button, the constant tickertape rolling of 24-hour news sites, then Yahoo's Cinematic Internet will be for you.

Yahoo's widget channel was announced at this year's Intel Developer Forum (IDF) in San Francisco. Stay tuned for more news from the show, as TechRadar is attending and will be covering the news as it happens.