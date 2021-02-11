Tour de la Provence live stream 2021: how to watch UCI cycling online from anywhere

Last year's UCI road racing world champion Julian Alaphilippe gets his season underway at the 2021 Tour de la Provence, four months after crashing out of the Tour of Flanders, where he suffered a fractured hand in the process. Will it be a triumphant return for the 28-year-old? Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Tour de la Provence live stream and watch UCI cycling online from anywhere.

2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal is also in the mix, fresh off the back of the Etoile de Besseges. The Colombian didn't have a great race, finishing 64th overall, and after a nightmare 2020 that was railroaded by a back injury, he'll be as keen as anyone to put in a strong performance this week.

The four-stage race covers more than 670 kilometres, with stage three on Saturday the jewel in the crown. While you're putting your feet up, the riders will be struggling up the slopes of Mont Ventoux, nicknamed the Beast of Provence, on a stage that will separate the contenders from the also-rans. While they won't be going right to the top - they'll stop at Chalet Reynard - it'll be a horrible climb, especially at this stage of the season.

Mont Ventoux is where Nairo Quintana effectively won the race last year, and while it's a shame he isn't defending his crown, his absence opens up a huge opportunity for others, not least Aleksandr Vlasov, who so impressed here last year.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a Tour de la Provence live stream from anywhere in the world right now.

Can't miss sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Tour de la Provence 2021 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch every stage of Tour de la Provence but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour de la Provence live stream from anywhere

How to watch a FREE Tour de la Provence live stream online today

Prepare to dust off that Lonely Planet phrase book if you want to 'voir en direct', because anyone in France can watch a FREE Tour de la Provence live stream.

You can watch the race for FREE on L'Equipe TV, which is offering around two hours of coverage each day.

However, any French residents abroad right now that are worried about missing the action need only download a VPN to re-connect to their home streaming coverage.

2021 Tour de la Provence live stream: how to watch online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Tour de la Provence coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and is compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option is the GCN Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year, but the only real caveat is that it's mobile-only. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch the 2021 Tour de la Provence: live stream cycling in Canada

Canadians can tune into the Tour de la Provence live on FloBikes. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Not in Canada to catch that Flobikes stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch Tour de la Provence 2021: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can live stream the Tour de la Provence with a GCN Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

Tour de la Provence 2021: schedule and times