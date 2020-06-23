Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: how to watch the Premier League online today

Tuesday's Premier League fixtures bring an opportunity for two London rivals to get back to winning ways following this summer's restart - read on as our guide explains all the ways to watch Tottenham vs West Ham and live stream the latest Premier League action online from anywhere in the world.

Spurs came close to a much needed win in their first game back after the Premier League shutdown, nearly taking home all three points against Man United last week, but late penalty drama saw them remain without a victory in their last seven matches across all competitions. That'll need to change sharpish if they want to secure a Champions League berth next season.

West Ham, meanwhile, are now knee-deep in a relegation battle after an abject performance in their return to action saw them slip to a toothless 2-0 defeat at home to Wolves. The Hammers have lost their last six away matches in the league, but David Moyes' side can take some encouragement that home side Spurs have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Fans or no fans, it's set to be a high-spirited London derby with both teams desperate for a win - here's how to find a reliable Tottenham vs West Ham live stream and watch all the Premier League action online today.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Tottenham vs West Ham live streams being tied to specific regions.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet problem and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan.

How to live stream Tottenham vs West Ham in the UK

Tuesday's evening game will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from North London beginning at 8pm BST ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Tottenham vs West Ham online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value and now just £25. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches broadcasted by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season, which is some 60+, so it breaks down to less than 50p a game when you do the sums. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Tottenham vs West Ham live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

FREE Tottenham vs West Ham live: how to watch in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for West Ham is at 3.15pm ET or 12.15pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - which normally costs $30 a month but is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Tottenham vs United for free today. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham for FREE in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Spurs and West Ham, with kick-off set for 3.15pm / 12.15pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Tottenham vs West Ham: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST on Wednesday, June 24.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch a Tottenham vs West Ham live at 7.15am NZST on the morning of Wednesday, June 24. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Spurs vs West Ham kicks off just after midnight at 12.45am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Wednesday morning. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Tottenham vs West Ham: latest team news and H2H results

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho can once again call upon on Dele Alli, who returns after his suspension. With games set to come think and fast, The Special One could look to rotate his starting line up for this evening's match, with Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Giovani Lo Celso and Gedson Fernandes all candidates to come into the side.

West Ham manager David Moyes also looks likely to ring the changes after an ineffectual performance from his forward line against Wolves, with Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini, Arthur Masuaku all in line for recalls. Michail Antonio could still feature based on recent form, though, having scored in each of West Ham’s last two Premier League matches against Tottenham.

The reverse fixture back in November marked Jose Mourinho's return to the Premier League, with his first league game as Spurs boss ending in a 3-2 win.