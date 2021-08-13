Totally Rated: PS5 news still leaves us feeling Abandoned

In this week’s Totally Rated, new details on the PS5 game Abandoned have surfaced. We also look at not one, but two new Samsung Galaxy phones and discuss some surprise reveals for the Sonic 2 movie.

Abandoned continues to fan the flames of speculation as we waited for an app update that never came – or at least not when it was supposed to.

We did however have two new Samsung phones to look at to keep us occupied – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 – both of which we've been impressed by so far.

Finally, Idris Elba cracked the internet in half when he announced via Twitter that he'd be playing Knuckles in Sonic 2, the upcoming sequel to the video game adaptation done right.

(Image credit: Blue Box Games Studios)

Just what on earth is happening with Abandoned?

We haven't seen speculation like this for quite some time, but Abandoned – which definitely isn't a Silent Hill reboot, we promise – continued to fan the flames this week as developer Blue Box promised to share more details on the game.

Unfortunately, those details continue to elude us as Abandoned's PS5 app update has been delayed due to technical issues. The devs insist the delay is a legitimate one, and that it wasn't intentionally trying to mislead eager fans.

Originally (and still, by many) thought to be a disguised reboot of the Silent Hill series, Abandoned hasn't truly been able to fly over the cuckoo's nest just yet. Various details include ties to legendary developer Hideo Kojima, who had previously worked on the now-notoriously-hard-to-find PT demo – originally a playable teaser for a Silent Hill reboot.

Speculation continues to run rampant as we patiently wait for the Abandoned PS5 app update, but until then, we're left to drift in purgatory. Kind of like the town of Silent Hill itself.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Flip or Fold, Samsung's got your back

Shifting from a world of horror and back to reality, then, the TechRadar team reviewed two new Samsung phones: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

TechRadar's US editor-in-chief Matt Swider giving his first impressions on the Galaxy Z Fold 3: "The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 lays the bait for people who normally consider themselves early adopters but held out on last year’s Fold 2. It has awaited upgrades like S Pen support, greater durability and water-resistance in an otherwise familiar-looking smartphone with mostly unchanged cameras.

"It’s still expensive, but starts at a slightly lower price than its predecessors, meaning those early adopters on the sidelines may finally be tempted to join the foldable phone future."

Tom Bedford reviewed the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and had some positive things to say too: "The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is probably the best clamshell foldable phone out there right now – not that that says much with the limited competition - though it doesn’t present any major changes to its predecessor.

"It has a sturdy design and good-looking screen, though the cameras aren’t great and the battery is fairly small. Some slight tweaks and a slightly lower price might win over those who were on the fence about such phones before."

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / SEGA)

I'll have a Knuckles sandwich with a side of Idris, please

Idris Elba cracked the internet in half this week as he announced on Twitter that he'll be voicing Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Knuckles rounds out the series' iconic trio, as Tails is also appearing in the sequel alongside the blue blur.

Knock, knock....#SonicMovie2 #Knuckles pic.twitter.com/N1PW5XaCEdAugust 10, 2021 See more

Elba lending his voice to Knuckles had the TechRadar team wondering what other characters could show up in the sequel, and who would voice them?

While we feel Danny DeVito would've been the ideal fit for Dr. Eggman, other characters do come to mind. Bill Fagerbakke (voice of Spongebob's Patrick Star) would be a shoe-in for Big the Cat. Or for something a bit more star-studded, we can't think of a better fit for Shadow the Hedgehog than Robert Pattinson.

