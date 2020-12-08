Top Christmas gifts for Lego fans 2020: how to build the ultimate gift

Lego and Christmas just go together, don't they. They're creative fun for all the family – so long as the very little ones don't try to and eat it – it's wholesome, and screen-free. And, of course, there are loads of wonderful Lego Christmas gifts to choose from.

Lego set come in packages of all shapes and sizes, and we've included the full range from tiny Advent Calendar figurines, to blocky Land Rovers in the following Lego gift list. They also pay homage to all sorts of brands, like Harry Potter and Star Wars – don't miss the delightful Lego version of Baby Yoda below, for example.

But there's more to Christmas Lego gifts than just your favorite fictional characters and settings: we've also featured brick versions of London architecture, a Holiday-themed gingerbread house, and a classic set if you're buying for a creative that hates following instructions. No matter the type of Lego fan you have in your life, we have something for them in the list below.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar

If you want something appropriately Christmassy as your Lego gift, the company sells a few different themed advent calendars, like Star Wars, City and Harry Potter. This Star Wars edition comes with loads of minifigures, as well as blocks to build mini versions of iconic starships and other things from the films series.

Sure, December is already underway, so you may have to hurriedly open a few doors if you buy this. However, that only means the price might have lowered somewhat – or you could buy now and save it for next year.

Lego Creator Gingerbread House

If you want a Christmas gift for a Lego fan that's truly Christmassy, this adorable gingerbread house would be perfect. It comes with the house itself, made of Lego blocks instead of gingerbread (so don't eat it), as well as two gingerbread people and even a little gingerbread baby, plus several other festive decorations.

This set makes perfect decoration around Christmas time, but it's also a good-looking set to display or play with all year round.

Lego Star Wars The Child

If you've so much as existed on the internet for the past 12 months, you'll know all about the diminutive meme-machine that is Baby Yoda. Now, released to coincide with start of The Mandalorian season 2, the flagship Star Wars show streaming on Disney Plus, the little bundle of green cuteness is now available in Lego form.

The 7.5" x 8.5" x 5" (19cm x 21cm x 13cm), 1,073-piece playset comes with the mini figurine released earlier this year and faithfully recreates The Child's wide-eyed, open-mouthed expression of wonder and curiosity. You can also change its appearance with its "posable head, movable ears and an adjustable mouth," and play with the included gearstick knob from Mando's ship. Thankfully, no gross space eggs are included.

Lego Harry Potter Whomping Willow A Lego recreation of the best Harry Potter scene Check Mighty Ape Best Harry Potter scene Your own tiny Hogwarts Willow doesn't really Whomp

For the Harry Potter fan in your life, this Lego Christmas gift is perfect; it recreates (arguably) the best scene from The Chamber of Secrets, where Harry and Ron fly a Ford Anglia into an angry tree.

This set comes with the Ford Anglia, the tree, and a tiny Harry, Ron and Hermione, as well as a small-scale Hogwarts complete with a few other characters, rooms, and various peripherals. It's the perfect Lego set: whoever receives the gift can play with it, but it'll also look great on a shelf too.

Just a word of caution though: the flying Ford Anglia doesn't actually fly, and the Whomping Willow doesn't really Whomp.

Lego Architecture London

Buying a Christmas gift for someone British, or just an Anglophile? Then this Lego Architecture set is perfect. It takes some of the highlights of London's skyline including Tower Bridge, the National Gallery and London Eye, and displays them in miniature form, in a stylish and decorative way.

London isn't the only city to receive the Lego Architecture skyline, and you can buy similar sets of San Francisco, New York, Paris, Sydney and more. We chose London as an example as we're based in London (and it looks good) but there are plenty more to choose from.

Lego City Police Station

One of the most classic and beloved Lego sets is the City Police Station, which sees an update regularly, but each iteration is much like the last.

The set comes with three police offers, three criminals, and a police dog, as well as a helicopter, police car, motorbike, tow truck, and explosives. In addition lots of the walls come off and parts move, to facilitate lots of action play.

Sure, this action-packed play set doesn't accurately represent a police officer's job, but that wouldn't really make for a great toy.

Lego Technic Land Rover Defender

If you're buying a Christmas gift for an older Lego fan, perhaps this Land Rover Defender will be good for them? It's one of several car replicas in the Technic range, and it's one of the most affordable.

Technic sets are a little more technical than normal Lego kits (hence the name), so they're a little more adult in audience. But then again most people who can drive, or like Land Rovers, are probably older, so if you've getting a gift for someone who likes cars or is an adult, this would be perfect.

Lego Classic Bricks Bricks Bricks

Know someone who doesn't want to mindlessly follow instructions with their Lego sets? The Lego Classic range consists of boxes full of bricks of all shapes, sizes and colors, giving you free range to create what you want (within limits).

This lets your gift recipient create their own Lego set, so there's no way of you accidentally giving them something they don't like. Sure, they'll need the imagination to come up with whatever wild and whacky creation they want, but this Lego set is a tool to find that creativity.