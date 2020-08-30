TicWatch Pro 3 revealed in leaked online listing

It looks very much as though a TicWatch Pro 3 Wear OS smartwatch could be on the way in the near future, as a listing briefly appeared on Amazon in the UK showing off the new device and some of its key specs.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the listing has since been changed to show a different picture and a more generic name, but it would appear that a new smartwatch from the TicWatch brand is indeed on the way.

And that wouldn't be much of a surprise – the TicWatch smartwatches that we've seen to date have been some of the best Wear OS devices in the business, and manufacturer Mobvoi is going to be keen to take advantage of Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 4100 wearable processor.

New hardware from TicWatch was indeed mentioned when the Snapdragon 4100 and 4100 Plus were unveiled, so it's not as if we weren't expecting another smartwatch from the brand to be arriving in the near future.

According to the listing on Amazon, the "near future" is in fact going to be October 1 – though this might be a placeholder date, so don't bet your entire home on it just yet. The timing would make sense with the rollout of the Snapdragon 4100 series.

Unfortunately the listing doesn't tell us too much about the TicWatch Pro 3, besides the updated processor and the launch date. We're assuming the device is going to come with the usual TicWatch polish and everything that the latest Wear OS software offers.

You haven't missed the TicWatch Pro 2 by the way – Mobvoi released an updated version of the original TicWatch Pro with more memory and added robustness, which we're guessing counts as the second in the series, ahead of the TicWatch Pro 3 unveiling.

The pricing on the listing was originally put at £299.99 (about $400 / AU$545), but that's since been changed to £399.99 (about $535 / AU$745), suggesting a more premium price point for the next TicWatch smartwatch. As soon as anything is made official, we will of course update you here.