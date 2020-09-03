This web hosting company will give you a free domain name

Hostinger Single Shared Hosting - $2.99/mo for 12 months

(£2.99/roughly AU$4.00)

Hostinger has slashed the price of all its web hosting plans by up to 90% - and they all come with a free domain name to boot. The deal won't last long, so check it out.View Deal

Popular web hosting company Hostinger is currently holding a back-to-school sale with one particularly special element: a free domain name with any plan that lasts longer than 12 months.

The obvious catch is that the domain name is leased to you for the first year only, after which you'll need to extend the subscription (at a higher price) or give it up (and risk having to deal with a domain squatter).

The cheapest plan will cost you $2.99/mo (or £2.99/roughly AU$4.00) for a 12-month subscription, but only $0.99/mo for a four-year contract. The total cost of ownership jumps from $43.27 to $57.24 (around a third), but that's not a lot for an additional three years' worth of service.

Other than the free domain name (which can be worth up to $67 per year), there’s a free lifetime SSL certificate up for grabs and you can also add DDoS protection (and a CDN ) for as little as $9.95 courtesy of CloudFlare .

Sure, it’s no dedicated hosting but Hostinger’s single shared hosting plan still allows you to create a website with 100GB bandwidth and, in theory, unlimited storage (although you’re likely to get an email if you try to upload several gigabytes of content in one go). There’s also a couple of MySQL databases, a pair of subdomains and one FTP account.

Bear in mind, the deal is not available for Hostinger's online store or website builder offerings.