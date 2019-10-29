This rugged phone has a great feature that all phones should copy

Motorola's Moto Mods turned heads when they were released in 2017, with the modular accessoriesgreatly adding to the versatility of the Moto Z2 Play . Now, a challenger brand, Doogee, wants to do the same thing with its new flagship model, the S95 Pro.

While its rival Blackview focuses on one single unique selling point, a FLIR IR camera, in its latest product, the heat-seeking BV9800 Pro , Doogee opted for expansion capabilities.

You can add a battery module or a speaker module; the latter has two 27mm speakers and an integrated battery. The battery module has a 3500mAh that tacks on the 5150mAh already present in the phone, delivering a whopping 8650mAh capacity, which can be wirelessly charged.

More coming soon?

Doogee has suggested that more modules may come soon depending on demand; including the possibility of special camera modules or walkie-talkie style additions, all of which will magnetically attach to the phone.

The rest of the hardware isn't bad at all; there’s a Mediatek P90 CPU with 8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 camera, NFC, Android 9.0 and a camera with 10x optical zoom.

Gearbest is selling the S95 Pro for $364.99 if you snap up a $5 coupon, plus we’ve been informed that the first 100 buyers will get a free pair of Bluetooth earbuds worth $30. Use the coupon code 104792861339731428 at checkout.