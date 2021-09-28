This password manager will now generate a random email address for you as well

1Password has partnered with email hosting provider Fastmail to enable users to randomly generate unique email addresses for different online services.

Called Masked Email, the new feature is designed to further protect user’s privacy, and will supplement the tool’s ability to generate random passwords.

"For any streaming services, newsletters, or other online accounts that people have signed up for, Masked Email makes it possible for them to use email aliases to help keep their online identities private on any platform, but still manage them from a primary email inbox,” 1Password CEO Jeff Shiner told Engadget.

1Password users will be able to create unique email aliases directly from within the cross-platform password manager that runs on Windows , macOS , Linux , iOS , and Android .

Email aliases

The use of email aliases adds an extra layer of security to your online interactions. They eradicate the need for handing out your main email address, which limits its exposure and saves you from data breaches on third-party services.

“And if they start receiving unwanted emails, it’s also a clear way for people to identify which of those services have shared, leaked or sold their email address,” adds Shiner, sharing an added bonus of using unique email addresses.

1Password claims that thanks to the integration with the password manager, users will be able to create new masked email addresses directly within the sign-up page of a service, just as they would generate and use a ransom password.

Note however, that the subscription costs for Fastmail is in addition to that of 1Password. However, users of the password manager will get a 25% discount for their first year with Fastmail.

