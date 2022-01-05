This new RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop comes with external liquid cooling

Audio player loading…

The new XMG Neo 15 gaming laptop is set to launch alongside an external liquid cooling system designed to work in tandem with its inbuilt cooling options.

Announced as part of XMG's CES 2022 announcements, the new XMG Neo 15 is expected to arrive in early 2022.

When fully kitted out this rig could rival some of the best gaming laptops, coming equipped with the new RTX 3080 Ti GPU, an Intel Core i7-12700H series processor, and 64GB of DDR5 RAM. Lower spec’d (and slightly cheaper) models will be available too.

But we know those aren’t the specs you’re really interested in - of course, you want to know more about the external liquid cooling.

Whatever version of the XMG Neo 15 you pick up you can optionally nab the XMG Oasis - an external laptop-powered device that can provide liquid cooling to your setup.

Liquid cooling isn’t just a flashy PC upgrade, it has practical uses that make this an add-on you might actually want to buy. For starters, it's generally much quieter than typical computer fans especially when the PC is operating at high loads, which might help with the issue of most beefy gaming laptops sounding like a jet engine.

Additionally, given that the Oasis is designed to work in conjunction with the Neo 15’s preexisting cooling system it should allow the laptop to run at a colder temperature and, as a result, would allow the components to run faster.

XMG has said that when testing the Oasis temperatures of the Neo 15's processor and graphics card dropped by around 20°C, and the laptop's fans only had to operate at about 50% of their max speed. If you like taking your gaming PC out on the go. the Oasis’ 186mm x 203mm x 75mm chassis also means you can carry your upgraded setup around with you too.

(Image credit: XMG)

It isn’t all good news though. This optional add-on, disappointingly, is only designed to work with the latest Neo 15 laptop from XMG, but there are plans to expand the option to other models via a standardized connection in the future.

That also means that this cooling system likely won’t work with your current laptop either - at least not without attempting a DIY solution that comes with the risk of damaging both the Oasis and your laptop.

If you are still interested in picking up on Oasis then, while pricing for the XMG Oasis hasn’t yet been confirmed, the company has said that the cost of optional add-on “will not exceed €200” (around $225 / £165 / AU$310).

The XMG Neo 15 on the other hand will set you back "around €2,500" (around $2,825 / £2,085 / AU$3,910) for a rig consisting of an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16 GB DDR5-4800 and a 500 GB NVMe SSD.

Both the laptop and the cooling system are expected to be available to preorder from the end of January, and should be shipped sometime in mid-February.