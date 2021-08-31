This Microsoft Edge update brings a small but vital upgrade for Windows 11

With the launch of Windows 11 now just a matter of weeks away, Microsoft has apparently been hard at work giving some of its most-used tools more of a refresh.

The company has revealed that Microsoft Edge is set for a Windows 11-friendly makeover that should make it less annoying to scroll through your favorite web pages.

What's more, the web browser will be looking even more intuitive thanks to a new design that hides those pesky scrollbars from view when you don't need them.

The new design for scrollbars on Microsoft Edge in Windows 11 features a slimmed-down design that should take up less space - giving you more room for the pages you want to actually see.

The new "overlay scrollbars" match the look of several other apps we've seen in Windows 11 so far, including the redesigned File Explorer and Settings tools.

In order to experience the new look, you'll need to be a member of the Edge Insider program, and be running the latest Canary build of Edge. Once this is running, access the Edge flags menu, search for "Overlay scrollbars" and select the flag to enable the feature.

The news is the latest upgrade to Edge as Microsoft looks to make its browser ready for Windows 11.

Recently, the company revealed Canary users could enable another flag called "Enable Windows 11 Visual Updates", which would allow "in-progress visuals appropriate for your currently installed version of Windows" to appear - meaning users will get the latest upgrades as soon as possible.

Microsoft has also recently begun telling Windows 10 testers whether their PC is compatible for an upgrade to Windows 11 using the recently revamped preview version of Microsoft’s PC Health Check tool. Assuming all is well, useres will receive the following message: “Great news – your PC meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. Specific timing for when it will be offered can vary as we get it ready for you. Note: Some Windows 10 features aren’t available in Windows 11. Certain apps and features may have additional requirements.”

Via WindowsLatest