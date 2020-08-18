This is the cheapest Windows PC by a mile and it even has a spare SSD slot

BMAX B1 Windows 10 PC - $109.99 from Banggood

(£85.62/AU$142.33)

For less than $110, this computer packs some useful features, including a free M.2 slot, a Gigabit Ethernet port and a VGA port. Its Celeron CPU, while not particularly fast, should prove more than sufficient for most office tasks.View Deal

BMAX may not be a household name, but with a product like the B1 mini PC (which can double as a thin client ) , it may well be soon.

Unlike some other sub-$100 computers, the B1 is based on the Intel Celeron N3060 CPU, which is slightly more powerful than the Atom x5-Z8350 usually found in these devices.

This could make this mini PC a perfect match for anyone looking for an affordable, yet fairly competitive business computer.

Check out our list of the best mobile workstations on the market

Expand the storage capacity of this mini PC with the best microSD cards

Here's our list of the best business laptops out there

The B1 also packs 4GB of memory and 64GB eMMC storage; unique among sub-$100 PCs is the fact you can also add a second SSD drive thanks to an extra M.2 slot.

Given how cheap SSDs are at the moment (even 2TB models), this might be an easy route to netting a souped-up storage server - just remember it's only SATA-compatible.

The rest of the configuration is pretty much standard for an entry level PC. It features 802.11ac Wi-Fi, four USB ports, VGA port (a rarity at this price), HDMI connector, microSD card slot, Gigabit Ethernet (even rarer) and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Since it has a VESA bracket, you will also be able to drop it out the back of a monitor without too much trouble.

As a disclaimer, don’t expect the B1 to be in any way powerful enough to play recently-released games or conduct compute-intensive tasks, but it will be great for office work and other light tasks.

Here's our choice of the best workstations available today

Bear in mind