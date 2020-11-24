This incredible projector transforms any surface into a touchscreen

Hachi Infinite M1 UST touchscreen projector: $999 $849 at Puppy Robot direct

The Puppy Robot Hachi Infinite M1 is a product that’s unique by its proposition. It transforms any flat surface into a touchscreen display (23-inch) and a display up to 100 inches in diagonal size but there’s much more to it.

At its core, it is a very small ultra short throw portable projector that’s about the size of a DVD boxset. It is based on a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU with 4GB of RAM plus 64GB eMMC onboard storage and runs on Android 9.0 (it uses an alternative app store called UpToDown).

Alternatively it can be connected to a phone, PC or gaming console to cast the content wirelessly or via the onboard HDMI port on a HD ultra short throw projector with touchscreen capabilities. That is made possible thanks to a 5-megapixel camera module and proprietary deep learning AI capabilities that help the M1 identify gestures and spatio-temporal positioning of the user.

You can use it for video conferencing , as a business projector , for educational purposes, for a presentation or as a large format display .

Note that the touchscreen is calibrated to be used with the 23-inch screen size when projected horizontally. There’s also the fact that it can be used for up to 2.5-hours untethered thanks to a built-in battery. Until the end of November, use the code HOHXPYYA at checkout to bring the price down to $899, a saving of 15%.

