This Halo Infinite battle royale rumor makes me hope it actually happens

One of the most interesting and engaging ways to get me to play your battle royale multiplayer mode is to tie it to the game’s overarching narrative, and that’s just what Halo Infinite might be doing, if recent rumors are to be believed.

If you’re out of the loop, rumors of a Halo Infinite battle royale have been circulating for a good while now, but conflicting reports suggest that it may not even be in development. However, notable leaker Tom Henderson suggested in a tweet that the rumored multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite could be closely tied to the game’s campaign.

There’s one big caveat, though. Henderson admitted that he didn’t know if the Halo Infinite battle royale had since been scrapped, claiming that it’s been in development for years.

Before this, leaked Halo Infinite voice files lent credence to the idea of a battle royale mode existing within the game. The voice clip in particular features multiplayer announcer Jeff Stitzer yelling "Battle Royale" in his usual charismatic fashion.

That’s not concrete proof, of course, as developer 343 Industries could have had the line recorded for a number of reasons. It may be just a placeholder in case they ever do decide to introduce a battle royale mode to Halo Infinite down the line. It could also be a line players will be able to insert into their custom Forge maps and modes.

Let’s not beat around the bush, many of you are likely tired of seeing battle royale modes shoehorned into any game with a gun in it. I’m among these people, too, having had my fill of games like PUBG, Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite. But Halo is a bit different.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Should Halo Infinite have a battle royale mode?

Halo isn’t your typical run-and-gun shooter fest. The series’ multiplayer offerings are typically of a slower pace, with a huge focus placed on learning how each weapon works and where the powerful ones spawn, getting to know the layout of every map as well as relying on your personal accuracy.

This careful, calculated approach extends to Halo’s numerous campaigns. There’s a lot to wrap your head around when it comes to Halo’s story and universe, and that’s before considering the litany of books, comics and animations that spin off from the central narrative. Most of it is great stuff, which is why having a battle royale mode tie into Halo Infinite’s story is such a compelling prospect.

Why? Because many of Halo’s spin-off titles are where the story hits the hardest. Both Halo 3: ODST and Halo Reach provide some of the series’ most emotional gut punches. And while I don’t exactly expect to be moved to tears by a battle royale mode, of all things, it could provide some extra insight into the war surrounding Master Chief. After all, the extended Halo narrative makes it quite clear that our favorite Spartan is incapable of saving everyone.

I’d usually roll my eyes at the announcement of a battle royale mode in any game, but I would be willing to give Halo the benefit of the doubt. The series’ more calculated gameplay and approach to storytelling could greatly impact its take on a prospective battle royale mode, allowing it to be both fun and something for Halo lore enthusiasts to sink their teeth into.