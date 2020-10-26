This free Microsoft tool will take any Zoom quiz to the next level

Microsoft has announced that its tool to create surveys and quizzes is now available to all users after previously only being available to business and education users.

Microsoft Forms enables users to create a survey or quiz on any topic and the tool works on any device via the web and through the Office mobile app.

In a blog post announcing that Forms is now available to all users, the software giant suggests that it can be used to gather input and make plans for a variety of events from group exercise sessions to holiday gatherings or even to host a virtual trivia night with friends from any location.

We've put together a list of the best survey tools for customer research

These are the best customer feedback tools on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best employee experience tools

At the same time though, Microsoft Forms can even be used in virtual classrooms to engage with students or to create fun and interactive quizzes with the option to add video.

Microsoft Forms

While Microsoft Forms is now available for free for anyone with a Microsoft account, Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers can add more respondents to their surveys or quizzes and make use of additional templates.

As Forms leverages built-in AI intelligence, the tool does most of the heavy lifting when it comes to creating surveys or quizzes by making smart template suggestions as users work including recommending themes as well as adding extra questions and answer options based on what users type in the title.

Even free users of Microsoft Forms have a dozen templates available to work with for invitations from holiday and birthday parties, feedback surveys and even a t-shirt size sign-up form to help with team orders. These themes vary from events to holidays, travel, learning, food and more but you can also use your own photos to personalize your form.

Once your form is ready to go, you can share it via a link or QR code that can be accessed from virtually any device at any time. Once the results are in, you can also export them directly to Excel for additional analysis.