This fantastic VPN deal ends Tuesday - 69% off and 250GB cloud storage free

You haven't got long left to claim one of the very best VPN deals on the market right now. One of our favorite services - IPVanish - has just unleashed a doozy of a discount, but it ends on Tuesday, May 26.

Sign up to IPVanish now, and you'll get two years of its outstanding VPN protection and 250GB of secure cloud storage for the equivalent of only $3.70 per month.

When it comes to VPN goodness, we rank IPVanish extremely highly - the provider (deep breath...) has 24/7 customer support, unblocks Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, keeps no traffic logs, allows unlimited bandwidth, features an excellent Windows kill switch, and lets you connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. It really is one of the very best around.

Meanwhile, the free SugarSync cloud storage add-on gets you a full 250GB of secure data storage. This means that all your photos, videos and personal documents (whatever you choose to store) will remain safeguarded from outsiders. So for the next 24 months your VPN and storage needs are completely covered.

IPVanish's limited time VPN deal in full:

How good is IPVanish?

As well as unblocking Netflix (hello streaming!) and being one of the best value for money VPNs, it also has a 30-day money-back guarantee and servers in over 75 countries.

Plus, it boasts incredible download speeds so you don't need to worry about the VPN slowing down your device, and it's got plenty of powerful, configurable apps. So whether privacy, streaming or cost is your reason for getting a VPN, IPVanish ticks all the boxes.

