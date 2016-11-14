This connected armband may one day stop you snoring

Are you constantly getting jabbed in the ribs by your partner for snoring? The Anti-Snore Wearable may be the ultimate solution to bring an end your bruising.

The Anti-Snore Wearable is a band that goes around your arm, and vibrates when your phone detects snoring.

The idea is you’ll then be encouraged to roll over onto your side to stop yourself snoring – that's if you don't just sleepily pull the band off first.

*snoring noises*

The band will use your phone’s microphone at the side of your bed to detect your nocturnal growls, and an algorithm to determine whether the noise it can hear is heavy traffic outside – or a dog barking – or an actual snore.

You'll need to sleep with your phone beside you in order for the wearable to work, and install the Android or iOS app.

Right now the Anti-Snore Wearable is only a Kickstarter project, and you'll have to wait until at least Q2 2017 before it's ready to be shipped.

But if you're looking for a solution for your snoring and want to give it a try, you can put your $77 (£62, AU$102) down today.