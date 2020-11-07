This company combats ID fraud by analyzing how you type; it's now free and unlimited

Behavioural biometrics company TypingDNA has launched a new free version of its authentication solution for developers that promises to tackle fraud simply be analysing how you type.

It promises a frictionless way of validating users that could augment existing security solutions like password managers and two-factor authentication.

TypingDNA’s software uses proprietary AI algorithm to authenticate users, customers and employees by learning typing patterns for each user based on the times and durations of various keypress events. This behavior is collected and analyzed and used to verify an individual’s identity.

True to type

In order to support developers keen to implement typing biometrics within their software, TypingDNA has launched a one-call API and free developer plan. The new plan utilizes pre-configured settings to ensure simpler integration.

As keyboards have become part of daily life for many people, a transition has occurred in the way that people communicate. Research suggests that 75% of Millennials would prefer written communication to a phone call, forcing identification software to shift accordingly.

One of the major benefits of TypingDNA’s solution is that the end-user won’t even realize that an authentication process is taken place. Although the AI analysis taking place when a user is being validated is complex, the solution is straightforward to implement.

“We’re excited to bring typing biometrics to a broader developer audience”, writes TypingDNA’s CEO Raul Popa. “Developers are increasingly empowered with technical decision-making within their organizations - they know what to look for in a solution, and at a time when critical services have gone digital, integration costs and complexity shouldn’t stand in the way of protecting users. Our simplified API and unlimited, free Developer plan address both of these potential barriers. Our goal with this release is to make typing biometrics accessible to all developers.”