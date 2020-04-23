This 13,000mAh phone isn’t actually that expensive

Going after the title of the phone with the biggest battery can be fraught with danger - ask the guys at Energizer responsible for the Power Max P18K Pop, an 18,000mAh behemoth. It attracted plenty of interest, but almost no commitment to buy.

Blackview BV9100 smartphone - $199.99

(roughly £160/AU$315)

The Blackview BV9100 isn't your ordinary smartphone. It sports a whopping 13,000mAh battery - four times the capacity of the Apple iPhone 11. The device can also be used as a powerbank for other gadgets, and its IP68 rating means it can take more than a few knocks.View Deal

However, this hasn’t discouraged other device makers from pursuing the lofty goal. Blackview is latest on the scene with the BV9100, which features the largest battery we’ve seen for a while.

At 13,000mAh, it's about four times the capacity of the Apple iPhone 11, with only the Ulefone Power 5S shipping with a battery of equivalent endurance.

The BV9100 is available direct from Blackview for only $199.99 (about £160/AU$315). The manufacturer also ships via DHL to most territories worldwide - just bear in mind the final price will be determined at checkout.

Charged

Inside, there’s a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, three 16-megapixel camera (from Sony and Samsung) plus Android 9.0 Pie.

Like the Ulefone Power 5S, the BV9100 can be used as a powerbank for other devices and comes with an IP68 rating, which means this rugged smartphone is both waterproof and can take a good kicking.

The BV9100 features a 30W charger, one of the most powerful on the market; Blackview claims that it can charge the device in less than three hours - an undeniably impressive feat.