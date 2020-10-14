These Beats headphones are cheaper than ever before for Amazon Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals may nearly be over for another year, but these fantastic Beats headphones discounts prove that there are still plenty of great savings to be had.

Right now, you can save money on the noise-cancelling Beats Studio 3 and Beats Solo 3 headphones, as well as the Beats X wireless earbuds – and all three have plummeted to their lowest prices ever in the UK. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

You'll need to act fast if you want to get your hands on these Beats headphones at these low prices – Amazon Prime Day is coming to an end at midnight, and you can almost be certain that these deals won't be here tomorrow.

Beats Studio 3: £299.95 £169.95 at Amazon

The Beats Studio 3 headphones are the instantly recognizable over-ear headphones that come with noise cancellation and wireless connectivity – and at this price, they're well worth considering.

Beats Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones: £179.95 £124.99 at Amazon

Save over £50 on the cheapest Beats Solo 3 deal we've seen at Amazon so far. These high-performance wireless headphones come with Apple's W1 wireless chip under the hood, which not only give an impressive 40 hours of battery life, but amazing wireless stability.

Beats X Wireless Earphones: £59 £41.99 at Amazon

With a snug fit and balanced sound signature, Beats has shown it can offer something more than big, bassy cans – and while they're not as high spec as the Powerbeats, the Beats X are a steal with this £17 discount.View Deal

The best of these deals has to be the Beats Studio 3. These stylish over-ear headphones deliver active noise cancellation alongside wireless connectivity, courtesy of Apple's W1 chip. Now, this isn't the latest headphone chip that comes built-into the AirPods and AirPods Pro, but it does offer easy Bluetooth pairing with iOS devices.

The convenient on-ear controls allow you to take calls, skip songs, and activate Siri without touching your phone, while 40 hours of battery life should be more than enough to get you through a week's worth of tunes.

Sound quality, admittedly, isn't the best on the market – for that, you'll want to check out the Sony WH-1000XM4 – but they do sound well-balanced, powerful, and have a lively bass response.

Plus, at this price, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck, as well as that iconic Beats design.

