These are the 5 best VPN deals you can get this Black Friday - from $1.13 a month

Whether you're a VPN newbie or have been taking advantage of their web traffic encrypting, geo-restriction avoiding, app unblocking skills for years, Black Friday is always a great time to get one on the cheap.

And they don't get any cheaper than what PureVPN has pulled out of the bag this year. With our exclusive Tech15 discount code, you'll bring the price for a full-year five years of VPN down under the $70-mark. That's a monthly cost of a remarkable $1.13.

But the bargains don't stop there. If you want to download software from a name you know, then NordVPN has a great discount, too. The lowest price it's been for a good while, the two-year plan is down to an effective monthly cost of $3.29.

But every VPN provider and their dog has discounted their prices in the name of Black Friday... and these are our favorite five.

Black Friday 2021's best VPN deals: top 5

TechRadar exclusive! PureVPN PureVPN TechRadar exclusive! PureVPN: 5-year plan | $1.13 a month | Code 'TECH15'

The hands down winner of the title of the 'best Black Friday VPN deal 2021', PureVPN has a remarkable price if you use the discount code TECH15 to bring the monthly rate down to essentially $1.13, paying a one-off $67.96.

Private Internet Access PIA: 3-year plan + 3 months FREE | $2.03 a month | Save 83%

Private Internet Access has been one of the most improved services that we've tested over the last year or so, boasting a huge 10k+ server list and always-improving UX on its apps. Pricing is a plus, too, with PIA throwing in an extra three months on three-year plans in its Black Friday VPN deal.

Surfshark: 2-year plan + 3 months FREE | $2.21 a month | Save 83% Surfshark: 2-year plan + 3 months FREE | $2.21 a month | Save 83%

Surfshark is pretty much ever-present in our cheap VPN guide, and - thanks to 3 months extra free on its two-year plan - it's now even cheaper for a limited time. Don't let the price fool you... Surfshark is delightfully easy to use and has unblocking skills that aren't matched by many of its competitors.

NordVPN NordVPN: 2-year plan | $3.29 a month | Save 72%

Probably the biggest name in the VPN game, NordVPN is a reliable candidate for dropping prices during Black Friday. This year's seasonal offer brings the monthly price down to less than $3.50 - a great price for a powerful VPN that's able to provide excellent security and geo-unblocking capabilities.