There's a Nokia phone launch soon - is this the Nokia 10, Nokia 9.3 or a cheap phone?

We haven't heard of any new Nokia phones for five months, since the Nokia 8.3 5G was announced (though it still hasn't seen a release). Well, there's a new Nokia event coming up very soon, though we don't know what for.

This new event was confirmed via an invite sent to press outlets, and it's set to happen on September 22 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST (1am AEST on September 23 in Australia).

That's just a day before the next Samsung Unpacked launch event on September 23, so it's going to be a busy week for phones fans.

What are we going to see at the event then? There's no clue from the invitation, but we can take a guess.

No-kia No-clue

There's a new top-end Nokia phone we've been expecting to hear about all year, which some are calling the Nokia 10 and others the Nokia 9.3 (as it's expected to be a newer version of the Nokia 9 PureView).

Maybe, though, we're about to finally hear release information about the Nokia 8.3 5G – it would be about time, as its specs will be considered outdated if HMD Global (which puts out phones under the Nokia name) waits much longer.

Many Nokia phones are affordable handsets or mid-range devices though, and this could be a launch event for that kind of device. We usually hear fewer leaks on this kind of device from the company though, so we're in the dark on what could be launched if this is the case.

Finally, let's throw out a wild-card suggestion: a Nokia foldable phone. A leaker suggested a foldable Nokia phone will be out by the end of 2020, and while that news came in January, before Covid-19 thoroughly messed up phone launch schedules (as well as many other, more important things), there's still a possibility we could see this foldable.

Whatever it is Nokia is launching, if we think you'll be interested we'll let you know, Stay tuned to TechRadar to find out what this new Nokia phone is.