Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could have a major design edge over the Z Fold 4

While we've heard bits and pieces about the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, a new rumor really makes the latter sound better than the former.

Display supply chain analyst Ross Young has tweeted to share the colors of the upcoming Samsung phones - presumably, these are leaks, and not predictions, as Young usually flags when things are a guess. One phone sounds a lot better than the other.

Z Flip 4 colors - Gold, Gray, Light Blue and Light VioletFold 4 colors - Beige, Black and GrayGold Z Flip 4 should be interesting.May 4, 2022 See more

Apparently, the Z Flip 4 will come in gold, gray, light blue and light violet shades - for context, the Z Flip 3 came in cream, black, dark green and lavender (which is likely the same as the 'light violet' that Young talks about).

So the last Z Flip came with two dark and two pastel shades - if Young is correct, the newer phone will come in two pastel, one dark and one vibrant color.

The Z Fold 4 will apparently come in beige, black and gray, so it certainly doesn't sound as exciting as the Flip 4 - it even sounds a little less 'fun' than the Z Fold 3, which came in black, silver and green. That's why we haven't put it in the headline.

Analysis: gold is good

Gold is a luxurious color. I probably don't need to tell you that, but it bears repeating for the following sentiments.

Gold accessories are eye-catching. If you've got gold jewelry that's one thing but if you've got clothes, accessories and other things in the color, all eyes are going to be on you.

Since foldable phones are, at least in part, a fashion statement, you're going to want one that's attractive and steals the spotlight any time it's pulled out. A black one doesn't do that, and neither do other dark shades, but a gold phone absolutely will.

Obviously this isn't the case for everyone - some people prefer their understated colors and design - but if that's you, we imagine you stopped reading this article after the 'gold is good' heading.

As a fan of gold (I've got a gold guitar, and multiple gold shirts, and I'm aware of how garish they are) I'm happy that there's going to be an option for me. But for everyone else, at least the new options are more diverse.