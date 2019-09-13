The Witcher TV series’ release date may just have been leaked by Netflix itself

It's probably safe to say that Netflix's upcoming adaptation of The Witcher fantasy series, starring Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), is one of the most anticipated shows in the service's history.

While the streaming service dropped a magnificent first trailer for The Witcher series at Comic Con back in July, it has since stayed quiet regarding the show's potential release date – until now.

Initially spotted by Redanian Intelligence, it appears that Netflix Netherlands' social media account accidentally let the cat out the bag in a tweet that's since been deleted, revealing details on The Witcher's release window alongside a number of other shows.

Luckily, the site was able to take a screenshot of the tweet before it was scrapped, which you can see below.

In counting the number of "sleeps" until its new content arrives, Netflix's tweet revealed that The Witcher series is only 97 sleeps aways. If the tweet was indeed accurate, that means we can expect The Witcher to land on Netflix on December 17, 2019.

Of course, the account was quick to delete the tweet, meaning that release date is far from set in stone – it may even be completely inaccurate. That said, Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos did reveal in an April investor call that The Witcher series would arrive before the end of 2019.

For now, we'll just have to sit tight and wait for Netflix to officially reveal The Witcher TV series' release date.