The Witcher on Netflix now has an official timeline

Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill, is fantastic fun, particularly the episodes that focus on Geralt of Rivia's monster-of-the-week exploits. If there's one downside to the way the story is told, though, it's that the different timeframes of the show are complicated to follow.

Now, Netflix has helped make sense of that by releasing a nice, straightforward timeline on Twitter that explains when the events in each episode take place.

You probably picked up on the fact that the story takes place over decades, based on references the characters make later in the season, but this outlines that the show's first series spans over 50 years. Take a look below, and note that spoilers follow:

(Image credit: Netflix)

By the end of the season, you pick up on the fact that Ciri's story is the only one taking place in the 'present', as it were. And this is obviously when Geralt's story catches up with hers, in the final moments of episode 8.

What makes this confusing is that Geralt and Yennefer don't age like regular humans. But then human characters like Jaskier don't seem to physically age at all in the show, which was likely a creative choice so we don't have to put up with lots of unconvincing make-up.

It's just one of those things you have to go along with in order to enjoy the show. But hey, it's a small price to pay for such a fun fantasy drama. With potentially seven seasons coming, too, we've got a lot of episodes of monster hunting and Geralt going, "hmm," to come.

And hopefully, Geralt and his true love, Jaskier, will be reunited.