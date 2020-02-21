The Witcher cast for season 2 has officially been announced

The Witcher season 2 has officially begun production and announced its full cast for the second year of the show, which will debut on Netflix in 2021. Some of the casting leaks that we've seen doing the rounds from the last few weeks have been confirmed.

First up, the new characters. Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju will join the show as Nivellen, with Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

There's no sign of Vesemir, in case you were campaigning for Mark Hamill's casting in the show. It's possible the Witcher mentor is being saved for a future season.

Heading up the returning cast is Henry Cavill's Geralt, of course, along with Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer. Notable returning characters include Triss (Anna Shaffer) and, thank god, Jaskier (Joey Batey). Eamon Farren returns as Cahir. Other familiar faces from season one will include Tissaia (MyAnna Buring), Filavandrel (Tom Canton), Stregobor (Lars Mikkelson), Artorius (Terence Maynard), Sabrina (Therica Wilson Read), Murta (Lilly Cooper), Yarpen Zigrin (Jeremy Crawford) and Istredd (Royce Pierreson). You remember all of those names, right?

A long wait ahead

Season 2 will be eight episodes long again, and will be directed by Stephen Surjik (episodes one and two), Sarah O'Gorman (two and three), Ed Bazalgette (five and eight) and Geeta V Patel (six and seven).

We can't wait. The Witcher was one of last year's best shows, and an enormous hit for Netflix, with 76 million households watching at least a couple of minutes of the show. That put it on-course to be the streaming service's biggest first season for an original ever.

There's no set date for season 2 – we just know it's coming in 2021.