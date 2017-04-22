The Windows 10 Mail app now works better with Gmail

Microsoft wants to tempt Gmail users to switch from the web client to the Mail app built into Windows 10 - support for prioritizing emails automatically, tracking package deliveries and managing reservations will shortly start working with Gmail accounts as well as Outlook ones.

The Focused Inbox feature is the most noteworthy, where the Mail app pushes important-looking messages to the top of the pile, a lot like Gmail on the web does. Less urgent messages get filtered out into an "Other" folder so you can deal with them when you've got the time.

For all this to work, Microsoft says the app syncs a copy of your email, contacts and calendars to the cloud, so it can sort through incoming emails, check up on delivery dates and generally ferry information to and from your Google account.

Your Gmail is safe

"Your experience in Gmail.com or apps from Google will not change in any way," promises Microsoft , so you can give the new features a try safe in the knowledge that Gmail won't look a complete mess when you get back to it in your web browser.

The new features are rolling out now to those in the Windows Insider program and will be coming to everyone in the near future. "You'll know the new experience is available for your account when you are prompted to update your Gmail account settings," says Microsoft. "If you miss the first prompt, we will remind you again in a few weeks."

While the changes make it easier to use Windows 10 without Microsoft's own services, the move does mean users might spend more time sticking around in the native apps rather than opening up Gmail on the web.