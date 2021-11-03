The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are just $59 in today's Walmart Black Friday deals

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus have shot down to a record-low price of just $59 (was $99) in today's early Black Friday deals at Walmart.

These wireless earbuds were already a bargain at full price but this latest discount brings them into almost pocket-money territory - a rare thing for Samsung buds. While not the most premium earbuds from the company, the Galaxy Buds Plus are super comfortable, feature a dual-driver design, and can manage an impressive 11-hours of playtime on a single charge.

Alongside recent price cuts on the Jabra Elite 85t ($149 at Amazon) and AirPods Pro ($189 at Amazon), this latest early Black Friday sale from Walmart is one of the best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals we've seen yet it's and by far the cheapest too.

And, being part of the 'official' early Walmart Black Friday deals means this particular price on the Galaxy Buds Plus won't be undercut on the big day itself either. In short, if you're looking for a nice pair of earbuds for yourself or to gift to another then you can do a lot worse than considering this record-breaking price on the Samsun Galaxy Buds Plus.

Walmart early Black Friday deals on earbuds

