The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack trailer is being slammed on YouTube

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion overview trailer has now become the company’s most disliked video on YouTube.

Likes and dislikes on a YouTube trailer aren’t always the clearest indicator of whether a video game, film, or product will be successful, but it does give you a general idea of how consumers perceive something.

In the case of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, it’s fair to say that the premium online tier has been as warmly received as a fart on an airplane.

The subscription service’s overview trailer has now amassed over 117,000 dislikes as of writing. It means the trailer has now superseded Metroid Prime Federation Force as Nintendo’s most disliked trailer on YouTube – a game that was famously panned when it was announced and has 97,000 dislikes to date.

It hasn’t helped that the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack has launched with a litany of technical issues, an eye-watering price tag, and a stingy library of titles. But the reaction to Nintendo’s new service has been even more negative than some may have predicted.

Nintendo’s online service has always paled compared to Sony and Microsoft’s offerings, but its cheap price tag has prevented it from drawing too much criticism. However, unfavorable comparisons are bound to be made now Nintendo’s service costs the same as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

Analysis: do disliked YouTube videos really matter?

We’ve seen fans express their dissatisfaction through YouTube’s like and dislike buttons plenty of times in the past. GTA 5 Enhanced Edition’s last trailer was slammed on YouTube for “looking exactly the same” as the existing version of the game. It currently has 260,000 dislikes.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's reveal trailer was also crucified by fans on YouTube, and has a staggering 3.9 million dislikes compared to 645,000 likes.

While YouTube reactions are unlikely to dissuade Nintendo from changing its online Expansion Pack offering anytime soon, there’s no doubt that it needs to improve the service – and fast. We hope that Nintendo adds more N64 and Sega Genesis titles to the service at a more regular cadence than we’ve seen with its NES and SNES games, and the technical issues that have been highlighted by players – such as high input lag – need to be addressed post haste.

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack launched on October 25, 2021, shortly after the release of Nintendo’s latest iteration of its popular console, the Nintendo Switch OLED. We’re expecting to see high demand for Switch games and hardware during Black Friday 2021, and we’ll be rounding up all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals so you don’t miss any discounts.