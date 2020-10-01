The next Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter is actually four Minecraft characters

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is getting multiple Minecraft fighters as part of its next Fighter Pass DLC.

The Minecraft fighter can be swapped out so players can choose from either Steve, Alex, Zombie or Enderman, giving fans of the series more Minecraft characters than they ever could have hoped for.

Minecraft is obviously extremely popular, and one of the best-selling games of all time. Despite Super Smash Bros' creator Masahiro Sakurai having initial reservations about adding Minecraft characters into Super Smash Bros Ultimate, he's somehow managed to make it work.

Sakurai admitted that balancing the fighter and adding in the characters' unique building block abilities has been challenge, and that it will certainly be an unusual entrant for the series.

Mr Sakurai promised to go into more detail about how the Minecraft Steve and Minecraft Alex will operate on October 3 at 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET / 3:30pm BST, which takes place just before Minecraft Live.

Who's next?

Min Min and the Minecraft characters make up the first two fighters as part of Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s second Fighter Pass, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out who the remaining four contenders will be. Then again, guessing is half the fun.