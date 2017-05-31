The new Asus ROG gaming monitor goes ultra wide and super speedy

The Republic of Gaming (ROG) line by Asus has shown off its mammoth of a monitor, the ROG Swift PG35VQ, for the first time at this year’s Computex convention in Taipei.

With a massive 35-inch curved, UWQHD display (that’s Ultrawide Quad HD, or 3440 x 1440, for those playing at home), the upcoming 35-inch Swift display is a significantly wider offering than the recently-announced 27-inch PG27VQ. While the latter will have a standard aspect ratio of 16:9, the UWQHD display covers the ultrawide aspect ratio of 21:9.

The PG35VQ will also boast a stupidly fast refresh rate of 200Hz, which dominates your average 60Hz display and even tops the already-impressive 166Hz found in the other Swift model, the PG27VQ. This boosted refresh rate coupled with Nvidia’s G-Sync support, quantum dot technology, and HDR will likely make for some of the silkiest and sexiest gaming experiences available, granted you have the GeForce grunt to back it up.

You can draw your own design or logo to show off beneath your monitor.

The aesthetic carries over almost exactly from its 27-inch brethren, with an appropriately futuristic stand, underglow lighting (which you can customise yourself), and an almost bezel-free facade.

We don’t currently have a price for this new beast of a display, but considering the PG27VQ is expected to launch around the $899 (£749, or AU$1299) mark, we can likely expect a sizeable jump in price on top of this.

When we asked at the ROG booth, the Swift PG35VQ was given a tentative release of ‘some time next year’, however this Nvidia post references it arriving in Q4 of 2017 so we’ll have to wait for further clarification on this.