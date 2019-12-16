The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 gets a hefty discount ahead of the holidays

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is only a couple of months old at this point, and it saw a somewhat disappointing launch back in October 2019. But that just means you can already save a hefty sum on the Windows 10 tablet just in time for the holiday rush.

Right now on Amazon, you can pick up the Surface Pro 7 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for just $699 – $200 off the list price. It's important to note, however, that Microsoft isn't including the keyboard at this level, something we'll never not complain about.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $899 $699 at Amazon

The Surface Pro 7 is the latest in Microsoft's legendary Surface Pro line of Windows tablets. It's not our favorite in the series, but when you can save $200 ahead of the Holidays, it may just be the Windows tablet to buy for Christmas.View Deal

Now while the Surface Pro 7 wasn't exactly graced with the best review from TechRadar, that doesn't mean it's a bad device. It's definitely more than capable of powering through any and all everyday computing workloads you throw it, with one of the most beautiful displays on a Windows tablet. The disappointment is entirely in how similar it is to the 2018 Surface Pro 6.

So, if you're on the market for a svelte Windows tablet that has absolutely zero restrictions on what you can do with it, the Surface Pro 7 is still definitely worth your time and money. It would absolutely make for an amazing Holiday gift, too, as it's a media consumption behemoth.