The Maserati MC20 Cielo's speakers know when you've got the roof down

Maserati's continued relationship with sonic craftsmen Sonus faber is clearly as strong as Francesco Totti's is with Roma. Italy's finest have once again combined for the new MC20 Cielo – and this time, there's a twist.

Maserati explains that the system’s technology has been specifically optimized (from the MC20 Coupè) to fit the unique acoustic and positioning needs of the RHT cabin, adjusting the sound based on the car’s roof positioning to ensure the driver experiences the highest quality sound – even when it's hands high on the fly by.

The premium 12-speaker Sonus faber audio system within the MC20 Cielo (which means 'sky' in Italian) actually recognises the car's roof configuration and adapts automatically, updating time-alignment, equalization and sound levels to instinctively offer the best possible performance in line with Sonus faber’s DNA and signature sound.

This particularly high-end in-car audio system comprises two of Sonus faber's celebrated silk-dome tweeters, two midrange drivers and two woofers on the door panel, one tweeter and midrange in the center dashboard, plus two tweeters and two midrange drivers in the rear to envelop the car's (actual human) driver and optional lucky passenger in detailed surround sound.

(Image credit: Maserati)

Mario Passarelli, Sonus faber’s manager of research and development explains, “In the new MC20 Cielo, we developed two different tunings which are linked to the position of the capote. In fact, when the capote is open, the cabin environment changes completely, and so does the acoustic perception of the passengers."

On how this was achieved, Passarelli added, "We adjusted multiple factors including the gain levels, timbrical balance and cross-over filters to achieve a resulting sound replicating that of a live experience when the roof is open, and an enhanced immersive experience when the roof is closed – everything strictly in line with Sonus faber’s natural sound."

Designing and implementing premium in-car sound for a soft-top (rather than a model with a rigid metal roof) throws up a number of challenges in itself, but if any high-end audio firm is up to the job it's Sonus faber.

While we've yet to hear the luxury Italian audio specialist's newest audio creation for Maserati, even a cursory glance at our Sonus faber Omnia review shows what the company is capable of – if one is only prepared to pay for it…